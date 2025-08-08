货币 / AZZ
AZZ: AZZ Inc
115.67 USD 1.17 (1.02%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AZZ汇率已更改1.02%。当日，交易品种以低点115.14和高点116.06进行交易。
关注AZZ Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
115.14 116.06
年范围
70.90 119.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 114.50
- 开盘价
- 115.25
- 卖价
- 115.67
- 买价
- 115.97
- 最低价
- 115.14
- 最高价
- 116.06
- 交易量
- 142
- 日变化
- 1.02%
- 月变化
- 3.58%
- 6个月变化
- 38.93%
- 年变化
- 41.58%
