AWR: American States Water Company

71.75 USD 0.24 (0.34%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AWR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 72.67.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas American States Water Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
71.63 72.67
Rango anual
70.29 87.50
Cierres anteriores
71.51
Open
71.79
Bid
71.75
Ask
72.05
Low
71.63
High
72.67
Volumen
489
Cambio diario
0.34%
Cambio mensual
-3.52%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.83%
Cambio anual
-13.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B