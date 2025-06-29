Moedas / AWR
AWR: American States Water Company
71.73 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AWR para hoje mudou para -0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.48 e o mais alto foi 72.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American States Water Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
71.48 72.04
Faixa anual
70.29 87.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 71.75
- Open
- 71.48
- Bid
- 71.73
- Ask
- 72.03
- Low
- 71.48
- High
- 72.04
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- -0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.86%
- Mudança anual
- -13.89%
