通貨 / AWR
AWR: American States Water Company
71.91 USD 0.16 (0.22%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AWRの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.18の安値と72.18の高値で取引されました。
American States Water Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
71.18 72.18
1年のレンジ
70.29 87.50
- 以前の終値
- 71.75
- 始値
- 71.54
- 買値
- 71.91
- 買値
- 72.21
- 安値
- 71.18
- 高値
- 72.18
- 出来高
- 379
- 1日の変化
- 0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.63%
- 1年の変化
- -13.67%
