通貨 / AWR
AWR: American States Water Company

71.91 USD 0.16 (0.22%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AWRの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.18の安値と72.18の高値で取引されました。

American States Water Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
71.18 72.18
1年のレンジ
70.29 87.50
以前の終値
71.75
始値
71.54
買値
71.91
買値
72.21
安値
71.18
高値
72.18
出来高
379
1日の変化
0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.31%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.63%
1年の変化
-13.67%
