AWR: American States Water Company

71.88 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AWR ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.35 e ad un massimo di 72.22.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.35 72.22
Intervallo Annuale
70.29 87.50
Chiusura Precedente
71.91
Apertura
72.02
Bid
71.88
Ask
72.18
Minimo
71.35
Massimo
72.22
Volume
408
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
-3.35%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.67%
Variazione Annuale
-13.71%
20 settembre, sabato