Valute / AWR
AWR: American States Water Company
71.88 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AWR ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.35 e ad un massimo di 72.22.
Segui le dinamiche di American States Water Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.35 72.22
Intervallo Annuale
70.29 87.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.91
- Apertura
- 72.02
- Bid
- 71.88
- Ask
- 72.18
- Minimo
- 71.35
- Massimo
- 72.22
- Volume
- 408
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.71%
20 settembre, sabato