货币 / AWR
AWR: American States Water Company
72.50 USD 0.99 (1.38%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AWR汇率已更改1.38%。当日，交易品种以低点71.79和高点72.63进行交易。
关注American States Water Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWR新闻
- American States Water Benefits From Military Contracts & Investments
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- 2 Passive Income Dividend Plays For Long-Term Growth
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- American States Water: An Undervalued Utility With A Long Dividend Growth History (AWR)
- Global Water Resources Q2 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates
- Consolidated Water Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates
- American States Water Q2 2025 presentation: EPS growth continues despite mixed segment performance
- American States Water (AWR) Earnings Transcript
- American States Water Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
- American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- American States Water earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Middlesex Water (MSEX) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- American Water Works' Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Beat Estimates
- California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- American States Water Rides on Investments & Long-Term Contracts
- Stocks and Markets Podcast: Why Now is the Time to Buy High-Yielding Small-Cap Stocks
- Looking to Generate Passive Income? Consider These 3 Rock-Solid Dividend King Stocks
- Got $1,000 to Invest? Here Are 3 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now.
日范围
71.79 72.63
年范围
70.29 87.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.51
- 开盘价
- 71.79
- 卖价
- 72.50
- 买价
- 72.80
- 最低价
- 71.79
- 最高价
- 72.63
- 交易量
- 94
- 日变化
- 1.38%
- 月变化
- -2.51%
- 6个月变化
- -7.88%
- 年变化
- -12.97%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值