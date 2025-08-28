CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation

40.08 USD 0.07 (0.17%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ATRO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 40.48.

Rango diario
39.14 40.48
Rango anual
14.32 46.60
Cierres anteriores
40.15
Open
39.46
Bid
40.08
Ask
40.38
Low
39.14
High
40.48
Volumen
1.422 K
Cambio diario
-0.17%
Cambio mensual
11.12%
Cambio a 6 meses
66.79%
Cambio anual
107.88%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B