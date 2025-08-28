Divisas / ATRO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
40.08 USD 0.07 (0.17%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ATRO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 40.48.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Astronics Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATRO News
- Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Presents at Global Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ATRO) 2025-09-17
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Zions, Astronics and CommScope
- Astronics emite $225 millones en pagarés convertibles al 0% con vencimiento en 2031
- Astronics emite 225 millones de dólares en pagarés convertibles al 0% con vencimiento en 2031
- Astronics issues $225 million in 0% convertible notes due 2031
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- Astronics' Aerospace Segment Gains Strength on Rising Demand
- Rocket Lab Gains 6.3% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- Astronics fija el precio de pagarés convertibles por 210 millones de dólares, planea refinanciación parcial
- Astronics prices $210 million convertible notes, plans partial refinancing
- Las acciones de Astronics Corporation alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 39,88 dólares
- Astronics Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 39.88 USD
- Astronics to offer $210 million in convertible notes, refinance debt
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Astronics (ATRO) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- ATRO Outperforms Industry Over the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- This Defense Stock Hits Buy Zone Amid Powerful Rally As Earnings Soar 341%
- Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
Rango diario
39.14 40.48
Rango anual
14.32 46.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 40.15
- Open
- 39.46
- Bid
- 40.08
- Ask
- 40.38
- Low
- 39.14
- High
- 40.48
- Volumen
- 1.422 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 66.79%
- Cambio anual
- 107.88%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B