ATRO: Astronics Corporation

41.60 USD 0.32 (0.76%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATRO ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.89 e ad un massimo di 42.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Astronics Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.89 42.43
Intervallo Annuale
14.32 46.60
Chiusura Precedente
41.92
Apertura
42.23
Bid
41.60
Ask
41.90
Minimo
40.89
Massimo
42.43
Volume
1.045 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
15.33%
Variazione Semestrale
73.12%
Variazione Annuale
115.77%
20 settembre, sabato