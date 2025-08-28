Valute / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
41.60 USD 0.32 (0.76%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATRO ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.89 e ad un massimo di 42.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Astronics Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ATRO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.89 42.43
Intervallo Annuale
14.32 46.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.92
- Apertura
- 42.23
- Bid
- 41.60
- Ask
- 41.90
- Minimo
- 40.89
- Massimo
- 42.43
- Volume
- 1.045 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 73.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 115.77%
20 settembre, sabato