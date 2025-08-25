Currencies / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
40.03 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATRO exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.73 and at a high of 40.58.
Follow Astronics Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
39.73 40.58
Year Range
14.32 46.60
- Previous Close
- 40.00
- Open
- 40.07
- Bid
- 40.03
- Ask
- 40.33
- Low
- 39.73
- High
- 40.58
- Volume
- 905
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 10.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.58%
- Year Change
- 107.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%