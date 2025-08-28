通貨 / ATRO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
41.92 USD 1.84 (4.59%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ATROの今日の為替レートは、4.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.37の安値と42.40の高値で取引されました。
Astronics Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATRO News
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Presents at Global Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ATRO) 2025-09-17
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Zions, Astronics and CommScope
- アストロニクス、2031年満期の0%転換社債2億2500万ドルを発行
- Astronics issues $225 million in 0% convertible notes due 2031
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- Astronics' Aerospace Segment Gains Strength on Rising Demand
- Rocket Lab Gains 6.3% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- Astronics prices $210 million convertible notes, plans partial refinancing
- Astronics Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 39.88 USD
- Astronics to offer $210 million in convertible notes, refinance debt
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Astronics (ATRO) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- ATRO Outperforms Industry Over the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- This Defense Stock Hits Buy Zone Amid Powerful Rally As Earnings Soar 341%
- Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Astronics Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.34 USD
1日のレンジ
40.37 42.40
1年のレンジ
14.32 46.60
- 以前の終値
- 40.08
- 始値
- 40.56
- 買値
- 41.92
- 買値
- 42.22
- 安値
- 40.37
- 高値
- 42.40
- 出来高
- 1.963 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 74.45%
- 1年の変化
- 117.43%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K