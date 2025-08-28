Moedas / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
41.58 USD 1.50 (3.74%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ATRO para hoje mudou para 3.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.37 e o mais alto foi 42.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Astronics Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
40.37 42.21
Faixa anual
14.32 46.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.08
- Open
- 40.56
- Bid
- 41.58
- Ask
- 41.88
- Low
- 40.37
- High
- 42.21
- Volume
- 403
- Mudança diária
- 3.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 73.03%
- Mudança anual
- 115.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh