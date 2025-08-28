货币 / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
39.99 USD 0.16 (0.40%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ATRO汇率已更改-0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点39.14和高点40.08进行交易。
关注Astronics Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
39.14 40.08
年范围
14.32 46.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.15
- 开盘价
- 39.46
- 卖价
- 39.99
- 买价
- 40.29
- 最低价
- 39.14
- 最高价
- 40.08
- 交易量
- 704
- 日变化
- -0.40%
- 月变化
- 10.87%
- 6个月变化
- 66.42%
- 年变化
- 107.42%
