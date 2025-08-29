Währungen / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
41.92 USD 1.84 (4.59%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATRO hat sich für heute um 4.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.40 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Astronics Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
40.37 42.40
Jahresspanne
14.32 46.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 40.08
- Eröffnung
- 40.56
- Bid
- 41.92
- Ask
- 42.22
- Tief
- 40.37
- Hoch
- 42.40
- Volumen
- 1.963 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.59%
- Monatsänderung
- 16.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 74.45%
- Jahresänderung
- 117.43%
