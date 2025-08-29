KurseKategorien
Währungen / ATRO
ATRO: Astronics Corporation

41.92 USD 1.84 (4.59%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATRO hat sich für heute um 4.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.40 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Astronics Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
40.37 42.40
Jahresspanne
14.32 46.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.08
Eröffnung
40.56
Bid
41.92
Ask
42.22
Tief
40.37
Hoch
42.40
Volumen
1.963 K
Tagesänderung
4.59%
Monatsänderung
16.22%
6-Monatsänderung
74.45%
Jahresänderung
117.43%
