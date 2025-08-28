Dövizler / ATRO
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ATRO: Astronics Corporation
41.60 USD 0.32 (0.76%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ATRO fiyatı bugün -0.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.89 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.43 aralığında işlem gördü.
Astronics Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATRO haberleri
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Presents at Global Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ATRO) 2025-09-17
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Zions, Astronics and CommScope
- Astronics 2031 vadeli %0 dönüştürülebilir tahvil ihracıyla 225 milyon dolar topladı
- Astronics issues $225 million in 0% convertible notes due 2031
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- Astronics' Aerospace Segment Gains Strength on Rising Demand
- Rocket Lab Gains 6.3% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- Astronics prices $210 million convertible notes, plans partial refinancing
- Astronics Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 39.88 USD
- Astronics to offer $210 million in convertible notes, refinance debt
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Astronics (ATRO) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- ATRO Outperforms Industry Over the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- This Defense Stock Hits Buy Zone Amid Powerful Rally As Earnings Soar 341%
- Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Astronics Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.34 USD
Günlük aralık
40.89 42.43
Yıllık aralık
14.32 46.60
- Önceki kapanış
- 41.92
- Açılış
- 42.23
- Satış
- 41.60
- Alış
- 41.90
- Düşük
- 40.89
- Yüksek
- 42.43
- Hacim
- 1.045 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.76%
- Aylık değişim
- 15.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 73.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- 115.77%
21 Eylül, Pazar