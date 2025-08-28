FiyatlarBölümler
ATRO: Astronics Corporation

41.60 USD 0.32 (0.76%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ATRO fiyatı bugün -0.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.89 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.43 aralığında işlem gördü.

Astronics Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
40.89 42.43
Yıllık aralık
14.32 46.60
Önceki kapanış
41.92
Açılış
42.23
Satış
41.60
Alış
41.90
Düşük
40.89
Yüksek
42.43
Hacim
1.045 K
Günlük değişim
-0.76%
Aylık değişim
15.33%
6 aylık değişim
73.12%
Yıllık değişim
115.77%
