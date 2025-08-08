CotizacionesSecciones
ATGE
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc

136.30 USD 0.56 (0.41%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ATGE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 134.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 137.37.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Adtalem Global Education Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
134.90 137.37
Rango anual
71.09 140.12
Cierres anteriores
135.74
Open
135.73
Bid
136.30
Ask
136.60
Low
134.90
High
137.37
Volumen
283
Cambio diario
0.41%
Cambio mensual
5.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
35.72%
Cambio anual
80.41%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B