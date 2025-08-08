Currencies / ATGE
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc
134.54 USD 0.87 (0.64%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATGE exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.00 and at a high of 134.82.
Follow Adtalem Global Education Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATGE News
Daily Range
132.00 134.82
Year Range
71.09 140.12
- Previous Close
- 135.41
- Open
- 133.83
- Bid
- 134.54
- Ask
- 134.84
- Low
- 132.00
- High
- 134.82
- Volume
- 171
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.96%
- Year Change
- 78.08%
