ATGE
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc
139.89 USD 3.59 (2.63%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ATGEの今日の為替レートは、2.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり136.38の安値と140.66の高値で取引されました。
Adtalem Global Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
136.38 140.66
1年のレンジ
71.09 140.66
- 以前の終値
- 136.30
- 始値
- 137.55
- 買値
- 139.89
- 買値
- 140.19
- 安値
- 136.38
- 高値
- 140.66
- 出来高
- 578
- 1日の変化
- 2.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.29%
- 1年の変化
- 85.16%
