クォートセクション
通貨 / ATGE
株に戻る

ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc

139.89 USD 3.59 (2.63%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ATGEの今日の為替レートは、2.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり136.38の安値と140.66の高値で取引されました。

Adtalem Global Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATGE News

1日のレンジ
136.38 140.66
1年のレンジ
71.09 140.66
以前の終値
136.30
始値
137.55
買値
139.89
買値
140.19
安値
136.38
高値
140.66
出来高
578
1日の変化
2.63%
1ヶ月の変化
8.39%
6ヶ月の変化
39.29%
1年の変化
85.16%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K