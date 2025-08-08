Valute / ATGE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc
143.67 USD 3.10 (2.21%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATGE ha avuto una variazione del 2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.71 e ad un massimo di 144.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Adtalem Global Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATGE News
- Adtalem (ATGE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Is ADTALEM GBL EDU (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- If You Invested $1000 in Adtalem Global Education a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Is Stride's Investment in Tutoring the Key to Growth Retention?
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- LRN Stock Surges 15% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy it Now?
- Here's Why Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Do Options Traders Know Something About ATGE Stock We Don't?
- Here's Why Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is a Strong Value Stock
- If You Invested $1000 in Adtalem Global Education a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- No. 1 Ranked Medical Device Maker Insulet Leads 11 Stocks Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists
- Dow Jones Futures: Palantir Leads Rally Off Lows, But Look At This; Walmart Earnings Due.
- Axon, Perimeter Solutions, Futu Rise Onto Best Stock Lists: Check Out New Names Arriving On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Netflix Rises Onto IBD Best Stock Lists, Along With 8 Other Growth Stocks. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
- This Online Education Stock Flirts With A Buy Point; Here's Why Its CEO Reports 'A Defining Moment'
- Is Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Here's Why Momentum in Adtalem (ATGE) Should Keep going
- NatWest Broke Out Tuesday And It's Still Climbing. Which Other Stocks Just Joined The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top Stock Lists?
- Why Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Adtalem Q4 2025 slides: Double-digit growth in revenue and EPS, strong FY26 outlook
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ATGE)
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
141.71 144.46
Intervallo Annuale
71.09 144.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 140.57
- Apertura
- 141.79
- Bid
- 143.67
- Ask
- 143.97
- Minimo
- 141.71
- Massimo
- 144.46
- Volume
- 374
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 90.17%