ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc

143.67 USD 3.10 (2.21%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATGE ha avuto una variazione del 2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.71 e ad un massimo di 144.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Adtalem Global Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

ATGE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
141.71 144.46
Intervallo Annuale
71.09 144.46
Chiusura Precedente
140.57
Apertura
141.79
Bid
143.67
Ask
143.97
Minimo
141.71
Massimo
144.46
Volume
374
Variazione giornaliera
2.21%
Variazione Mensile
11.32%
Variazione Semestrale
43.05%
Variazione Annuale
90.17%
