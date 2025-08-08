KurseKategorien
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc

139.89 USD 3.59 (2.63%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATGE hat sich für heute um 2.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 136.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 140.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Adtalem Global Education Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
136.38 140.66
Jahresspanne
71.09 140.66
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
136.30
Eröffnung
137.55
Bid
139.89
Ask
140.19
Tief
136.38
Hoch
140.66
Volumen
578
Tagesänderung
2.63%
Monatsänderung
8.39%
6-Monatsänderung
39.29%
Jahresänderung
85.16%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K