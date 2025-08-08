Währungen / ATGE
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc
139.89 USD 3.59 (2.63%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATGE hat sich für heute um 2.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 136.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 140.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Adtalem Global Education Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
136.38 140.66
Jahresspanne
71.09 140.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 136.30
- Eröffnung
- 137.55
- Bid
- 139.89
- Ask
- 140.19
- Tief
- 136.38
- Hoch
- 140.66
- Volumen
- 578
- Tagesänderung
- 2.63%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 39.29%
- Jahresänderung
- 85.16%
