Dövizler / ATGE
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc
140.57 USD 0.68 (0.49%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ATGE fiyatı bugün 0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 138.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 141.68 aralığında işlem gördü.
Adtalem Global Education Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATGE haberleri
Günlük aralık
138.86 141.68
Yıllık aralık
71.09 141.68
- Önceki kapanış
- 139.89
- Açılış
- 140.27
- Satış
- 140.57
- Alış
- 140.87
- Düşük
- 138.86
- Yüksek
- 141.68
- Hacim
- 540
- Günlük değişim
- 0.49%
- Aylık değişim
- 8.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 39.97%
- Yıllık değişim
- 86.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar