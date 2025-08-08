Moedas / ATGE
ATGE: Adtalem Global Education Inc
137.10 USD 0.80 (0.59%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ATGE para hoje mudou para 0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 137.10 e o mais alto foi 137.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Adtalem Global Education Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
137.10 137.55
Faixa anual
71.09 140.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 136.30
- Open
- 137.55
- Bid
- 137.10
- Ask
- 137.40
- Low
- 137.10
- High
- 137.55
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.51%
- Mudança anual
- 81.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh