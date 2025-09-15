Divisas / APP
APP: Applovin Corporation - Class A
606.66 USD 2.86 (0.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de APP de hoy ha cambiado un 0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 587.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 613.69.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Applovin Corporation - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APP News
- AppLovin Stock Hits an All-Time High: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits?
- Strong Buy Alerts: AppLovin & 2 More Momentum Stocks for Big Gains
- Factbox-Groups that have bid for TikTok or expressed interest
- Here's Why Maximus Stock Is a Great Pick for Your Portfolio
- ULTY: Eye-Popping 88%+ Distribution Yield From Volatile Holdings (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why AppLovin (APP) is a Great Choice
- 5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Markets Hover Around Record Highs
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- Top Founder-Led Stocks That Can Be Safer Long-Term Investment Plays
- AppLovin's International Expansion Poised to Supercharge Growth
- Investors Heavily Search AppLovin Corporation (APP): Here is What You Need to Know
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Jim Cramer drops blunt 3-word message on TikTok buyers
- Top Analysts Raise AppLovin Stock (APP) Price Targets. Here’s Why - TipRanks.com
- Unlock Momentum with the Rare, Powerful High-Tight Flag Pattern
- AppLovin: RSI Signals Major Pullback Ahead (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:APP)
- Las acciones de Applovin Corp alcanzan máximos históricos a 588,01 dólares
- Acciones de Applovin Corp alcanzan un máximo histórico de 588.01 USD
- Applovin Corp stock hits all-time high at 588.01 USD
- Objetivo de precio de AppLovin elevado a 640 dólares desde 525 por Benchmark
- Benchmark eleva precio objetivo de AppLovin a $640 desde $525
- AppLovin stock price target raised to $640 from $525 at Benchmark
- What's Going On With AppLovin Stock Monday? - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)
Rango diario
587.28 613.69
Rango anual
128.01 613.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 603.80
- Open
- 603.67
- Bid
- 606.66
- Ask
- 606.96
- Low
- 587.28
- High
- 613.69
- Volumen
- 19.470 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- 30.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 129.05%
- Cambio anual
- 363.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B