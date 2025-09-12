QuotesSections
Currencies / APP
Back to US Stock Market

APP: Applovin Corporation - Class A

593.14 USD 11.14 (1.91%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

APP exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 574.22 and at a high of 595.27.

Follow Applovin Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APP News

Daily Range
574.22 595.27
Year Range
128.01 602.30
Previous Close
582.00
Open
578.00
Bid
593.14
Ask
593.44
Low
574.22
High
595.27
Volume
19.450 K
Daily Change
1.91%
Month Change
27.83%
6 Months Change
123.94%
Year Change
353.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%