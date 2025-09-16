Valute / APP
APP: Applovin Corporation - Class A
644.13 USD 5.46 (0.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APP ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 642.12 e ad un massimo di 656.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Applovin Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
642.12 656.87
Intervallo Annuale
128.01 656.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 649.59
- Apertura
- 654.49
- Bid
- 644.13
- Ask
- 644.43
- Minimo
- 642.12
- Massimo
- 656.87
- Volume
- 10.811 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 38.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 143.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 392.49%