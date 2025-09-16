QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APP
Tornare a Azioni

APP: Applovin Corporation - Class A

644.13 USD 5.46 (0.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APP ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 642.12 e ad un massimo di 656.87.

Segui le dinamiche di Applovin Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
642.12 656.87
Intervallo Annuale
128.01 656.87
Chiusura Precedente
649.59
Apertura
654.49
Bid
644.13
Ask
644.43
Minimo
642.12
Massimo
656.87
Volume
10.811 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.84%
Variazione Mensile
38.82%
Variazione Semestrale
143.20%
Variazione Annuale
392.49%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev