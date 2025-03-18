Divisas / ACVA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ACVA: ACV Auctions Inc - Class A
10.24 USD 0.22 (2.20%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACVA de hoy ha cambiado un 2.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ACV Auctions Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACVA News
- Acciones de ACV Auctions tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a $10.25
- Las acciones de Acv Auctions caen a mínimos de 52 semanas a 10,25 dólares
- Acv Auctions stock hits 52-week low at $10.25
- ACV Auctions stock worth buying after tariff-related sell-off, Piper says
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on ACV Auctions stock
- Acv Auctions stock hits 52-week low at 11.01 USD
- Needham lowers ACV Auctions stock price target to $16 on slower growth
- ACV Auctions stock price target lowered to $18 at Citizens JMP
- ACV Auctions earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: ACV Auctions Q2 2025 shows revenue growth, stock dips
- ACV Auctions Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 21%, margins more than double
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/18/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ACV Auctions’ chief sales officer Waterman sells $551,140 in stock
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/8/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ACV Auctions stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP amid auto industry shifts
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Compyl Closes $12 Million in Series A Funding
- Piper Sandler raises Carvana stock target to $340, retains overweight
- ACV’s Latest Digital Roundtable to Explore Smarter Strategies for Sourcing Vehicles from Consumers
- ACV Auctions' Recent Sell-Off Is A Chance To Own The Stock - Analyst Turns Bullish - ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)
- Will Openlane Appoint A CFO Or Sell Itself, That Is The Question (NYSE:KAR)
Rango diario
10.03 10.59
Rango anual
9.84 23.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.02
- Open
- 10.10
- Bid
- 10.24
- Ask
- 10.54
- Low
- 10.03
- High
- 10.59
- Volumen
- 4.780 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -27.22%
- Cambio anual
- -49.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B