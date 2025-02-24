Valute / ACVA
ACVA: ACV Auctions Inc - Class A
10.40 USD 0.07 (0.68%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACVA ha avuto una variazione del 0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.22 e ad un massimo di 10.54.
Segui le dinamiche di ACV Auctions Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ACVA News
- Il titolo di ACV Auctions tocca il minimo di 52 settimane a $10,25
- Acv Auctions stock hits 52-week low at $10.25
- ACV Auctions stock worth buying after tariff-related sell-off, Piper says
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on ACV Auctions stock
- Acv Auctions stock hits 52-week low at 11.01 USD
- Needham lowers ACV Auctions stock price target to $16 on slower growth
- ACV Auctions stock price target lowered to $18 at Citizens JMP
- ACV Auctions earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: ACV Auctions Q2 2025 shows revenue growth, stock dips
- ACV Auctions Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 21%, margins more than double
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/18/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ACV Auctions’ chief sales officer Waterman sells $551,140 in stock
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/8/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ACV Auctions stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP amid auto industry shifts
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Compyl Closes $12 Million in Series A Funding
- Piper Sandler raises Carvana stock target to $340, retains overweight
- ACV’s Latest Digital Roundtable to Explore Smarter Strategies for Sourcing Vehicles from Consumers
- ACV Auctions' Recent Sell-Off Is A Chance To Own The Stock - Analyst Turns Bullish - ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)
- Will Openlane Appoint A CFO Or Sell Itself, That Is The Question (NYSE:KAR)
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 2/24/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.22 10.54
Intervallo Annuale
9.84 23.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.33
- Apertura
- 10.47
- Bid
- 10.40
- Ask
- 10.70
- Minimo
- 10.22
- Massimo
- 10.54
- Volume
- 3.323 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.74%
20 settembre, sabato