ACVA: ACV Auctions Inc - Class A

10.40 USD 0.07 (0.68%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACVA ha avuto una variazione del 0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.22 e ad un massimo di 10.54.

Segui le dinamiche di ACV Auctions Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.22 10.54
Intervallo Annuale
9.84 23.46
Chiusura Precedente
10.33
Apertura
10.47
Bid
10.40
Ask
10.70
Minimo
10.22
Massimo
10.54
Volume
3.323 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.68%
Variazione Mensile
-9.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.08%
Variazione Annuale
-48.74%
20 settembre, sabato