ACVA: ACV Auctions Inc - Class A
10.46 USD 0.22 (2.15%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACVA para hoje mudou para 2.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.35 e o mais alto foi 10.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ACV Auctions Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ACVA Notícias
- Ações da ACV Auctions atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 10,25
- Acv Auctions stock hits 52-week low at $10.25
- ACV Auctions stock worth buying after tariff-related sell-off, Piper says
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on ACV Auctions stock
- Acv Auctions stock hits 52-week low at 11.01 USD
- Needham lowers ACV Auctions stock price target to $16 on slower growth
- ACV Auctions stock price target lowered to $18 at Citizens JMP
- ACV Auctions earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: ACV Auctions Q2 2025 shows revenue growth, stock dips
- ACV Auctions Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 21%, margins more than double
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/18/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ACV Auctions’ chief sales officer Waterman sells $551,140 in stock
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/8/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ACV Auctions stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP amid auto industry shifts
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Compyl Closes $12 Million in Series A Funding
- Piper Sandler raises Carvana stock target to $340, retains overweight
- ACV’s Latest Digital Roundtable to Explore Smarter Strategies for Sourcing Vehicles from Consumers
- ACV Auctions' Recent Sell-Off Is A Chance To Own The Stock - Analyst Turns Bullish - ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)
- Will Openlane Appoint A CFO Or Sell Itself, That Is The Question (NYSE:KAR)
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 2/24/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
Faixa diária
10.35 10.51
Faixa anual
9.84 23.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.24
- Open
- 10.44
- Bid
- 10.46
- Ask
- 10.76
- Low
- 10.35
- High
- 10.51
- Volume
- 1.644 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.15%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.66%
- Mudança anual
- -48.45%
