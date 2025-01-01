文档部分
CExpertSignal OpenLongParams 

OpenLongParams

设置多头仓位开仓的参数。

virtual bool  OpenLongParams(
   double&    price,          // 价位
   double&    sl,             // 止损
   double&    tp,             // 止盈
   datetime&  expiration      // 过期
   )

参数

price

[输入][输出]  价位变量, 通过引用传递。

sl

[输入][输出]  止损价变量, 通过引用传递。

tp

[输入][输出]  止盈价变量, 通过引用传递。

expiration

[输入][输出]  过期时间变量, 通过引用传递。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。