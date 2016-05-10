Price Action. Automatización de la estrategia de la barra interna (Inside Bar)

Introducción

Todos los traders en Forex habrán utilizado la técnica Price Action (Comportamiento del precio) en algún momento. Esto no es una simple técnica de análisis de gráficos, sino todo un sistema para determinar la posible dirección del movimiento del precio en el futuro. En este artículo, veremos el patrón de la barra interna (Inside Bar) en detalle y desarrollaremos un Asesor Experto para hacer el seguimiento de la barra interna y llevar a cabo operaciones en base al patrón.





Acerca de Price Action

Price Action es un método de detección del movimiento del precio que no se basa en los indicadores y que usa patrones sencillos o complejos, además otras herramientas gráficas (líneas horizontales, verticales y de tendencia, niveles de Fibonacci, niveles de soporte y resistencia, etc).

A primera vista, el método puede parecer muy complicado, pero en realidad no lo es. Este método es cada vez más popular, ya que sus ventajas son obvias, por ejemplo, en comparación con los métodos que implican los indicadores técnicos.





La barra interna (Inside Bar)

La barra interna es una barra cuyo cuerpo y sombras están completamente contenidos en la barra anterior (madre). El máximo de la barra interna es inferior al máximo de la barra anterior y el mínimo es superior al mínimo de la barra anterior. La barra madre y la barra interna forman un patrón considerado como una posible señal de entrada.

Es un patrón con dos opciones, ya que puede indicar una inversión o una continuidad de la tendencia.





Fig. 1 Barra interna (Inside Bar)









Fig. 2 Representación del patrón de la barra interna

El patrón de la barra interna tiene más sentido en los períodos de tiempo mayores, como H4 y D1.

El patrón puede sugerir una inversión o una continuidad de la tendencia.

Se puede obtener una señal de entrada más clara mediante el uso de herramientas adicionales del análisis gráfico, incluyendo las líneas de tendencia, los niveles de soporte y resistencia, los niveles de Fibonacci, otros patrones Price Action, etc.

Para evitar las entradas prematuras o erróneas al mercado, hay que utilizar las órdenes pendientes.

No se deben utilizar las barras internas repetidas como señales de entrada en un mercado plano.





Fig. 3 Determinar la barra interna real en GBPUSD D1

En base a todo lo anterior, vamos a tratar de definir una barra interna real. En el gráfico anterior, podemos observar que se formó una barra alcista después de un fuerte movimiento bajista. No obstante, la barra está completamente contenida en los límites de la barra anterior. Se confirma el patrón por el hecho de estar formado en el nivel de soporte. La otra prueba es la ausencia de una zona plana. Puesto que el patrón cumple con las condiciones, se puede considerar que es real.





Definir los puntos de entrada y establecer las órdenes Stop

Así que hemos encontrado una barra interna real en el gráfico (figura 3). ¿Cómo tenemos que entrar al mercado y dónde tenemos que establecer nuestras órdenes Stop? Examinemos la figura 4.





Fig. 4 Establecimiento de las órdenes Buy Stop y Stop Loss

En primer lugar, hay que tener en cuenta las reglas para establecer los niveles Stop mediante el ejemplo anterior:

Establecemos una orden pendiente Buy Stop ligeramente por encima del máximo de la barra madre (algunos puntos por encima, para asegurarnos). Establecemos el nivel Stop Loss por debajo del nivel de soporte y del mínimo de la barra madre. Esto proporciona una protección adicional en caso de activar una orden pendiente y el precio rebota y alcanza el nivel de soporte antes de volver a la dirección correcta. Establecemos el nivel Take Profit ligeramente por debajo del nivel de resistencia más cercano.

No hay que olvidar que la barra interna puede ir seguida de una inversión o continuidad de la tendencia, lo que quiere decir que necesitamos también una orden Sell Stop.





Fig. 5 Establecimiento de las órdenes Sell Stop y Stop Loss

En primer lugar, hay que tener en cuenta las reglas para establecer los niveles Stop mediante el ejemplo anterior:

Establecemos una orden pendiente Sell Stop ligeramente por debajo del mínimo de la barra madre (algunos puntos por debajo, para asegurarnos). Establecemos el nivel Stop Loss por encima del máximo de la barra madre. Establecemos el nivel Take Profit ligeramente por encima del nivel de soporte más cercano.





Desarrollo de un Asesor Experto basado en el Trading con la barra interna

Ahora que conocemos todas las reglas necesarias para definir una barra interna, entrar al mercado y establecer las órdenes Stop, podemos por fin implementar el Asesor Experto adecuado para operar mediante el patrón de la barra interna.

Abrimos MetaEditor a partir del terminal de MetaTrader 4 y creamos un nuevo Asesor Experto (no voy a entrar en los detalles de cómo crear Asesores Expertos, ya que hay bastante información sobre este tema en el sitio web). De momento, se dejan todos los parámetros en blanco. Puede poner el nombre que quiera. Este sería el código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Convertir el patrón en un algoritmo MQL4

Después de haber creado el Asesor Experto, tenemos que definir una barra interna al cerrarse una vela. Para ello, introducimos nuevas variables y les asignamos unos valores. Véase el siguiente código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); }

Como ejemplo, vamos a considerar que la barra madre es bajista (barra 2), mientras que la barra interna es alcista (barra 1). Vamos a añadir unas condiciones al código de la función OnTick():

void OnTick () { open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); if (open2>close2 && close1>open1 && high2>high1 && open2>close1 && low2<low1) { } }

Creamos unas variables personalizables: órdenes Stop, deslizamiento (slippage), tiempo de expiración de órdenes, número mágico del Asesor Experto, lote del trading. Se puede omitir Stop Loss, puesto que se establece de acuerdo con las reglas de la barra interna.

Introducimos las variables locales para normalizar el formato de las variables.

Se establecen las órdenes Stop a cierta distancia de los valores del precio de la barra. Para ello, añadimos la variable Interval que se encarga del intervalo entre los precios máximo/mínimo de las barras y de los niveles de las órdenes Stop, además de los niveles de las órdenes pendientes.

que se encarga del intervalo entre los precios máximo/mínimo de las barras y de los niveles de las órdenes Stop, además de los niveles de las órdenes pendientes. Añadimos la variable timeBarInside para evitar la reapertura de órdenes en este patrón.

para evitar la reapertura de órdenes en este patrón. Añadimos la variable bar2size para asegurarnos de que la barra madre es bastante grande, lo que indica que el mercado actual no es plano.

Como resultado, obtenemos el siguiente código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 20 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 300 ; extern int magic = 555124 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar2size = 800 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate= 0 ; double _bar2size; datetime timeBarInside; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar2size= NormalizeDouble (((high2-low2)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBarInside!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar2size>bar2size && open2>close2 && close1>open1 && high2>high1 && open2>close1 && low2<low1) { timeBarInside=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }





Determinar los niveles de las órdenes Stop

Ahora que está todo preparado, sólo nos falta determinar los niveles de las órdenes Stop y los precios de las órdenes. Además, no hay que olvidar calcular el tiempo de expiración de las órdenes.

Vamos a añadir el siguiente código a la función OnTick():

buyPrice= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); buySL= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); buyTP= NormalizeDouble (buyPrice+TP*_point, Digits ); _ExpDate= TimeCurrent ()+ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits );





Corrección de los errores de ejecución

Si ya ha desarrollado algunos Asesores Expertos, seguro que sabe que los errores ocurren a menudo al cerrar y establecer las órdenes, incluyendo el tiempo de espera, los valores erróneos, etc. Para eliminar estos errores tenemos que escribir una función por separado que incluye un pequeño procesador de errores básicos.

int OrderOpenF( string OO_symbol, int OO_cmd, double OO_volume, double OO_price, int OO_slippage, double OO_stoploss, double OO_takeprofit, string OO_comment, int OO_magic, datetime OO_expiration, color OO_arrow_color) { int result = - 1 ; int Error = 0 ; int attempt = 0 ; int attemptMax = 3 ; bool exit_loop = false ; string lang= TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE ); double stopllvl= NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_STOPLEVEL)*MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT), Digits ); if (OO_cmd==OP_BUY || OO_cmd==OP_BUYLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_BUYSTOP) { double tp = (OO_takeprofit - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_price - OO_stoploss)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } } if (OO_cmd==OP_SELL || OO_cmd==OP_SELLLIMIT || OO_cmd==OP_SELLSTOP) { double tp = (OO_price - OO_takeprofit)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); double sl = (OO_stoploss - OO_price)/MarketInfo(OO_symbol, MODE_POINT); if (tp> 0 && tp<=stopllvl) { OO_takeprofit=OO_price -(stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT)); } if (sl> 0 && sl<=stopllvl) { OO_stoploss=OO_price+stopllvl+ 2 *MarketInfo(OO_symbol,MODE_POINT); } } while (!exit_loop) { result= OrderSend (OO_symbol,OO_cmd,OO_volume,OO_price,OO_slippage,OO_stoploss,OO_takeprofit,OO_comment,OO_magic,OO_expiration,OO_arrow_color); if (result< 0 ) { Error = GetLastError (); switch (Error) { case 2 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 3 : RefreshRates(); exit_loop = true ; break ; case 4 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 5 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 6 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 5000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 8 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 7000 ); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 64 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 65 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 128 : Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); continue ; case 129 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 3000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 130 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 131 : exit_loop = true ; break ; case 132 : Sleep ( 10000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; case 133 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 134 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 135 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 136 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt = 0 ; exit_loop = true ; break ; } case 137 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 138 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 1000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 139 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 141 : Sleep ( 5000 ); exit_loop= true ; break ; case 145 : exit_loop= true ; break ; case 146 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; Sleep ( 2000 ); RefreshRates(); break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 147 : if (attempt<attemptMax) { attempt=attempt+ 1 ; OO_expiration= 0 ; break ; } if (attempt==attemptMax) { attempt= 0 ; exit_loop= true ; break ; } case 148 : exit_loop= true ; break ; default : Print ( "Error: " ,Error); exit_loop= true ; break ; } } else { if (lang == "Russian" ) { Print ( "Ордер успешно открыт. " , result);} if (lang == "English" ) { Print ( "The order is successfully opened." , result);} Error = 0 ; break ; } } return (result); }

Como resultado, obtenemos el siguiente código:

#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Iglakov Dmitry." #property link "cjdmitri@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int interval = 20 ; extern double lot = 0.1 ; extern int TP = 300 ; extern int magic = 555124 ; extern int slippage = 2 ; extern int ExpDate = 48 ; extern int bar2size = 800 ; double buyPrice, buyTP, buySL, sellPrice, sellTP, sellSL; double open1, open2, close1, close2, low1, low2, high1, high2; datetime _ExpDate= 0 ; double _bar2size; datetime timeBarInside; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { double _bid = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_BID), Digits ); double _ask = NormalizeDouble (MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_ASK), Digits ); double _point = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_POINT); open1 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); open2 = NormalizeDouble (iOpen( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); close1 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); close2 = NormalizeDouble (iClose( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); low1 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); low2 = NormalizeDouble (iLow( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); high1 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ), Digits ); high2 = NormalizeDouble (iHigh( Symbol (), Period (), 2 ), Digits ); _bar2size= NormalizeDouble (((high2-low2)/_point), 0 ); if (timeBarInside!=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ) && _bar2size>bar2size && open2>close2 && close1>open1 && high2>high1 && open2>close1 && low2<low1) { buyPrice= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); buySL= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); buyTP= NormalizeDouble (buyPrice+TP*_point, Digits ); _ExpDate= TimeCurrent ()+ExpDate* 60 * 60 ; sellPrice= NormalizeDouble (low2-interval*_point, Digits ); sellSL= NormalizeDouble (high2+interval*_point, Digits ); sellTP= NormalizeDouble (sellPrice-TP*_point, Digits ); OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,lot,buyPrice,slippage,buySL,buyTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); OrderOpenF( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,sellPrice,slippage,sellSL,sellTP, NULL ,magic,_ExpDate,Blue); timeBarInside=iTime( Symbol (), Period (), 1 ); } }

Vamos compilar el código y comprobar si hay mensajes de error en el registro.





Prueba del asesor experto

Es el momento de probar nuestro Asesor Experto. Vamos a ejecutar la prueba de estrategias y establecer los parámetros de entrada. He establecido los parámetros de la siguiente manera:





Fig. 6 Parámetros de entrada para la prueba

Seleccionamos un símbolo (en este caso es CADJPY). Hay que asegurarse de elegir el modo "Cada tick" y seleccionar la casilla "Utilizar datos" para llevar a cabo la prueba. He seleccionado todo el año 2014. Establecemos el período de tiempo D1. Iniciamos la prueba. Una vez finalizada la prueba, comprobamos el diario. Como se puede observar, no se ha producido ningún error durante el proceso.

La siguiente figura muestra el diario de la prueba del Asesor Experto:





Fig. 7 Diario de la prueba del Asesor Experto

Nos aseguramos de que no hay ningún error y optimizamos el Asesor Experto





Optimización

He seleccionado los siguientes parámetros para la optimización:





Fig. 8 Parámetros de la optimización









Fig. 9 Ajustes de la optimización

Como resultado, obtenemos el Asesor Experto listo para su uso.





Resultados de la optimización y la prueba





Fig. 10 Resultados de la prueba









Fig. 11. Gráfico de los resultados de la prueba







Conclusión

Hemos desarrollado un Asesor Experto para el trading con el patrón de la barra interna. Hemos visto que los patrones Price Action pueden funcionar incluso sin filtros adicionales para entrar al mercado. No hemos recurrido a ningún truco (tipo martingala o promediado). Al establecer correctamente las órdenes Stop, se ha reducido la disminución al mínimo. No se ha utilizado ningún indicador técnico. Se basa el Asesor Experto únicamente en la lectura del gráfico "básico".

¡Gracias por leer el artículo! Espero que le haya resultado útil.