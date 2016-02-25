将指标代码转移至 Expert Advisor 代码。指标结构

现在开始模拟指标缓冲区。为实现这一目的，我们将使用以下 MQL4 标准函数：ArraySize()、ArrayResize() 和 ArraySetAsSeries()。指标缓冲区模拟的代码相当简单，其工作原理如下：当零柱发生变化时，将还原缓冲区中元素定义的正向顺序，并使用函数 ArrayResize() 从新柱将新单元添加到缓冲区，之后以反向顺序安排缓冲区中元素定义，且空白单元显示在模拟指标缓冲区中的第一批单元内。



顺便提一下，当八个指标缓冲区不足以执行中间计算时，这种指标缓冲区模拟方法也适用于指标。随附文件 SMI.mq4 和 SMI_New.mq4 有相关示例。









替代函数 IndicatorCounted()



extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < Bars ) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, Bars ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, Bars ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, Bars ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); } static int IndCounted; double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndCounted; if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; IndCounted = Bars - 1 ; limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = Bars - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = Bars - 1 ; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }

当然，假如某个 Expert Advisor 中需要在当前图表上使用此指标，且仅需使用一次，我们可以仅将指标代码分批转移到 EA 代码中！如果这个指标要使用两次，我们只需在第二个用例中更改所有指标变量的名称，然后再次添加此代码。但这样一来，Expert Advisor 将变得更加复杂。 处理其他时间范围内的数据也很简单。用类型的时间序列替代 Bars 类型的预定义变量 iBars ( string symbol, int timeframe); NULL - for string symbol;, 0 (in timeseries) - for int timeframe;, Close[bar] - for iClose ( string symbol, int timeframe, bar);

等等。

现在我们来分析指标行： if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--;

对于我们的指标结构类型中提供的函数 IndicatorCounted() 的替代项，指标 counted_bars 绝不会小于 0。因此，Expert Advisor 中的这一行

if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); 可以省略。而下面两行： if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; 是相同的。应该把这几行删去，它们只会对第一根柱进行不必要的重新计算，拖慢 EA 工作进度，并且在 EA 操作中，上述检查是毫无用处的。之后，要转移到 EA 中的最终代码如下所示： extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; string symbol; int timeframe; int init() { symbol = Symbol (); timeframe = 240 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { int IBARS = iBars (symbol, timeframe); if (IBARS < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < IBARS) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, IBARS); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, IBARS); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, IBARS); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); } static int IndCounted; double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndCounted; IndCounted = IBARS - 1 ; limit = IBARS - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = IBARS - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = IBARS - 1 ; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); } 这里我们应该考虑到某个时刻。多次重新计算零柱时，在计算周期开始时的第一根柱上会看到指标，记住一些用于将代码返回其初始状态的变量的值（文章）。在 Expert Advisor 中删除最后两行后，按上述方式，针对零柱（而不再是第一根柱）记住相关值。在计算周期开始时，此类指标通常包含以下代码片段： if (bar == 1 ) if (((limit == 1 ) && (time == Time [ 2 ])) || (limit > 1 )) { time = Time [ 2 ]; PRICE = price; TREND = trend; RESALT = Resalt; } 应修改此代码片段，以保存零柱而非第一根柱上的变量值。所有“1”都应替换为“0”，所有“2”替换为“1”。如果此代码不是为在当前图表中使用而准备的，则还应更改时间序列数组的参考，即将 time = Time [ 1 ]; 更改为

time = iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ); 结果，更改后的代码片段如下所示： if (bar == 0 ) if (((limit == 0 ) && (time == iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ))) || (limit > 0 )) { time = iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ); PRICE = price; TREND = trend; RESALT = Resalt; } 指标代码也可包含本人自己开发的平滑函数，如 XXXSeries()。要在 EA 代码中使用带此类函数的代码片段，这些函数应替换为其 EA 类似函数。

总结 毫无疑问，目前给出的这种将指标代码转移到 EA 代码的算法还相当粗糙，不是最佳的算法，但文本的目的并不是细致地描述此流程的所有细节。本文的主要目的是一窥指标的概貌，并以最简化的形式分析代码转移的总体思路，而不是将重点放在次要的细节上。我认为我们已达成了这个目标！在下一篇文章中，我们将分析 Expert Advisor 的一般结构和指标函数的结构方案

现在我们来分析函数 IndicatorCounted() 的模拟。此函数返回上一次指标调用之后，当前图表中未发生变化的柱数。也可以换句话说。此函数返回上一价格变动时客户终端中可用的当前图表柱的数量。对于完全相同的值，我们需要将计算得出的柱数减去 1。因此，可以用一个静态整数变量轻松取代此函数，在从预定义变量 Bars-1 中获取一个值之后，该静态整数变量将使用此值进行初始化。之后，指标方案将使用以下形式：