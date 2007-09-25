Transferring an Indicator Code into an Expert Advisor Code. Indicator Structure

In the second case the situation is quite clear and the code transferring is quite reasonable. And in the first case in the majority of situations it is much easier to rewrite custom indicators' codes, excluding unnecessary calculations! Naturally, such indicators will be suitable only for Expert Advisors, and not trading! So, let us start our discussion from this variant of the problem solution.

First of all I would like to draw your attention to the following code fragment of a custom indicator:



In this case the following line is relevant for us:

The meaning of this checking with diminution of the variable 'counted_bars' value by one is the following: if a custom indicator does not include this line, it may send wrong values from its buffers into an EA, when the zero bar is changed. The indicator curve in the EA will have quite a "crumpled" form.

In custom indicators, the variables 'limit' and 'counted_bars' may have different names, but the program code must have these checkups! I suppose this explanation is enough to clear up claims of some EA writers, that in MetaTrader data from indicator buffer and the same data received from a custom indicator are not identical. If an indicator code and an EA code are written correctly, no matter how difficult the indicator code is, the data will be always the same!But it should be noted here, that some smoothing algorithms are sensitive to the reference point, from which the smoothing starts. I.e. in order to have identical values, the numbers of the oldest bars, from which the recalculation of all bars starts, in cycles both in the indicator and in the indicator code inside the EA should coincide.





Here is an example, explaining this method of an indicator code optimization for its quicker operation in an EA. In the main indicator cycle change zero into one, after that the indicator discontinues to recalculate its value on the zero bar.



for ( int i = limit; i >= 0 ; i--) for ( int i = limit; i >= 1 ; i--)

As a result the source code will look like the following way:

int start() { int limit; int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; for ( int i = limit; i >= 1 ; i--) { ExtBlueBuffer[i] = iMA ( NULL , 0 , JawsPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , i); ExtRedBuffer[i] = iMA ( NULL , 0 , TeethPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , i); ExtLimeBuffer[i] = iMA ( NULL , 0 , LipsPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_MEDIAN , i); } return ( 0 ); }