インディケータコードから Expert Advisor コードへの変換インディケータストラクチャ

まずインディケータバッファの内で起こる手順を詳しく見ていきます。1. インディケータバッファ変数に割り当てられる値は、インディケータがチャートにアタッチされており、ターミナルが動作していれば、サイクル間で失われることはありません。2. チャート上でゼロバー（直近バー）が変更されると、インディケータバッファのエレメントはすべて移動ｓれます。3. 新規バーが来ると、インディケータ内で変数の限界値が1から2に代わります。そしてバッファエレメントはすべて1移動します。すなわち、ゼロバーが1番目のバーとなり、1番目のバーが2番目となる、などです。4. 当然インディケータバッファのディメンションも変化します。次のティックでバーに変化がなければ、バッファエレメントは元の場所のままです。それではインディケータバッファのエミュレーションです。これには、次に挙げる MQL4 の標準関数を使用します。 ArraySize()、 ArrayResize()、ArraySetAsSeries() です。インディケータバッファのエミュレーションコードはひじょうにシンプルで、その処理の原理は記述可能です。ゼロバーが変化するとき、バッファ内のエレメント定義の直接的順序は復元され、関数 ArrayResize() によって新規バーからバッファに新しいセルが追加されます。その後、バッファ内エレメント定義の逆順が設定され、エミュレート済みのインディケータバッファ内の最初のセルの間に空のセルが出現します。



ところでｍこのインディケータバッファのエミュレーション方法は、中間計算に対して8つのインディケータバッファが十分でなければ、インディケータでも使用可能です。この例は添付ファイル SMI.mq4 and SMI_New.mq4 にあります。









関数 IndicatorCounted() の代用







extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < Bars ) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, Bars ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, Bars ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, Bars ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); } static int IndCounted; double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndCounted; if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; IndCounted = Bars - 1 ; limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = Bars - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = Bars - 1 ; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }





別のタイムフレームでのデータ処理タスクも簡単に遂行されます。タイプの時系列に対する Bars タイプの事前決定変数を置き換えます。



iBars ( string symbol, int timeframe); このインディケータが現チャートで処理を行う Expert Advisor で一度だけ必要であるとすると、もちろん、インディケータコードをただ EA コードのパーツに変換することもできました。インディケータが2度使われるなら、2度目でインディケータ変数名をすべて変更し、コードを再び追加すればよいのです。ただこの場合、はExpert Advisor 複雑化します。別のタイムフレームでのデータ処理タスクも簡単に遂行されます。タイプの時系列に対する Bars タイプの事前決定変数を置き換えます。

NULL －文字列シンボル用；0 （時系列で）－ int タイムフレーム用；Close[bar] － for



iClose ( string symbol, int timeframe, bar);

などです。



ここからインディケータ行を分析します。 if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--;

われわれのインディケータストラクチャ内の関数 IndicatorCounted() の置換については、インディケータcounted_bars はゼロより小さくなることは決してありません。よって Expert Advisor コード内の行





if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 );

は省略可能です。次の2行

if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--;

でも同様です。最初のバーの不要な再計算によって EA の動作速度を落とす場合、そのような確認は EA 処理にはまったく無駄なことなので、それらは削除します。それから EA への変換用最終コードは以下のようなものとなります。



extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; string symbol; int timeframe; int init() { symbol = Symbol (); timeframe = 240 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { int IBARS = iBars (symbol, timeframe); if (IBARS < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < IBARS) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, IBARS); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, IBARS); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, IBARS); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); } static int IndCounted; double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndCounted; IndCounted = IBARS - 1 ; limit = IBARS - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = IBARS - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = IBARS - 1 ; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }

ここであることに配慮する必要があります。ゼロバーを複数回再計算するとき、計算サイクルの最初でコードを初期状態（



if (bar == 1 ) if (((limit == 1 ) && (time == Time [ 2 ])) || (limit > 1 )) { time = Time [ 2 ]; PRICE = price; TREND = trend; RESALT = Resalt; }

このフラグメントは最初のバーではなくゼロバーで変数値を保存するために変更します。'1' はすべて '0'、'2' －'1'ずつ、で置き換えます。そしてコードが現チャートで処理をするのでなければ、時系列配列への参照も変更します



into



time = iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 );

結果、得るのが以下のフラグメントです。



if (bar == 0 ) if (((limit == 0 ) && (time == iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ))) || (limit > 0 )) { time = iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ); PRICE = price; TREND = trend; RESALT = Resalt; }

インディケータコードには私が作成した XXXSeries() のような平滑化関数が入っています。そういった関数を持つフラグメントをEA コードで使用するには、その関数をそれらの EA 類似体と置き換えます。 インディケータコードには私が作成した XXXSeries() のような平滑化関数が入っています。そういった関数を持つフラグメントをEA コードで使用するには、その関数をそれらの EA 類似体と置き換えます。



おわりに

現時点では、提供しているこの形式でインディケータコードをコードに変換するアルゴリズムはまだまだ洗練されていないのは疑う余地がありませんが、本稿の目的はこの処理を微に入り細に入り説明することではありません。本稿の主要な考えは、インディケータの一般的見解を提示し、二次詳細で過負荷にすることなくこの上なくシンプルにコード変換の一般的考えを分析することです。われわれはこの目的を達成したと思います。次稿では、Expert Advisor の一般的ストラクチャとインディケータ関数のストラクチャスキームを分析します。



それでは関数 IndicatorCounted() のエミュレーション分析を行いましょう。この関数は前のインディケータ呼び出し後変わっていない現チャートの数量を返します。また別の言い方をすることもできます。この関数は前回ティックに関してクライアントターミナルで入手可能であった現チャートバー数を返します。値がまったく等しくなるように、結果のバー数量から1を引く必要があります。よってこの関数は、値が受信されたあと、事前決定関数バー－1の値で初期化される静的整数変数と簡単に置き換えることができます。その後、インディケータスキームは次の形式を持つようになります。