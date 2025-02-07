Currencies / LIVE
LIVE: Live Ventures Incorporated
18.85 USD 1.32 (7.53%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIVE exchange rate has changed by 7.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.78 and at a high of 18.85.
Follow Live Ventures Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LIVE News
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.47%
- Live Ventures launches strategic communications campaign
- Nvidia earnings: Wall Street watching for hyperscaler spending, China demand with stock near highs
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- PilotAI Launches “Alpha Games,” A Public, Daily‑Updated Competition Among Its AI Portfolio Models
- Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Live Ventures appoints Greg LeClaire to board following director’s passing
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Live Ventures CEO Isaac buys $320k in shares
- Apple WWDC 2025 live updates: Tim Cook to show off new version of iOS for iPhones in keynote address
- Nvidia earnings updates: Wall Street watching for tariff impact, China market share
- Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
17.78 18.85
Year Range
6.50 25.88
- Previous Close
- 17.53
- Open
- 17.78
- Bid
- 18.85
- Ask
- 19.15
- Low
- 17.78
- High
- 18.85
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 7.53%
- Month Change
- -4.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 148.03%
- Year Change
- 22.88%
