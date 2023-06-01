Custom Mapping Tool Shredderline

This Custom Mapping Tool is an innovative MT4 indicator that simplifies the process of marking and mapping charts.

With this tool, you no longer have to waste time rewriting repetitive words, rectangles, and trendline colors every time.

New Feature V5.60:

  • Draw path - Same as the TV Path drawing mode, which is very useful for naked chart trader. You can draw zigzag, draw your patterns manually. Change style in indicator setting. 
  • Crop function disabled by default.

Can be enabled and show button crop in Drawing menu panel.

If the latest candlestick bar to the left count greater than the chart width by bars; then it work flawlessly. Mean that, the visible bars of the latest bar to the left corner won't work. So, scroll more to left price history then take chart crop.

Features:

  • Preset Texts - This feature includes commonly used texts that you can easily insert into your chart.
  • Custom Texts - You can add your own favorite words or phrases to use as a shortcut for faster chart marking.

After edit your custom texts. MUST save it as template, so it won't gone.

  • Auto-Flatten Line - trendline automatically flatten to the recent price.
  • Rectangles - 2 rectangles that extends to current price onclick. Easily mark your level
  • Trendline - You can set colors and length for your trendlines.
  • Dark Theme - activate darkmode colors.
  • Scale Fix On/Off - turn on scale fix to make the chart to move around freely like TradingView.
  • Save Screenshot - Save your chart screenshot directly from on the panel with editable name or just use the default name.
  • Your screenshot saved at ~MT4 terminal folder//MQL4//Files//Screenshot//yourScreenshot.png
  • Clean Candlesticks - This indicator make the Candlesticks close together for more cleaner look. You can edit colors indicator setting.
  • Close Timer Candle - This feature will show the time remaining for the current candlestick to close every timeframe at the end of the current price time.

In addition to these features, you can also setting more styles in the indicator setting.

Marking and mapping has never been easier. Say goodbye to repetitive tasks and enjoy faster, more efficient chart mapping.

Recensioni 9
changboy
24
changboy 2023.06.20 06:15 
 

very useful tool Thank you

Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh
181
Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh 2024.07.23 15:14 
 

Good tools

nickvh1
24
nickvh1 2024.05.27 12:15 
 

Nice very helpfull.

Filtro:
Rispondi alla recensione