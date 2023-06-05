Instructions for using Professional Manager Trader

This is a step-by-step instruction for using Professional Manager Trader.

Professional Manager Trader MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99156

Professional Manager Trader MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99157

Live account monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1968277





Requirements:

Minimum investment: $200

VPS is a must.

Broker with low spread (STP/DMA preferable).

ESMA Suitable with leverage as low as 1:30.

1.Make sure that all currency pairs that are being used are in the window Market Watch :

Press Ctrl+U and open the traded FX pairs : EURUSD, USDJPY , EURJPY





2. Installing the EA on the chart

Open EURUSD and attach Professional Manager Trader ONLY to EURUSD M5





Make sure you have checked "Allow live trading" for MT4 and "Allow Algo Trading" for MT5 and enabled Automated Trading









If everything is alright and the expert is ready to trade, you should see the label in the top left corner light in green like this :









Input settings



GeneralS=">>>>>>>>>> General settings<<<<<<<<<<"

Broker_GMT=3 - Choose your specific broker GMT. When Backtesting - leave it to 3. If you have some specific backtesting data - send us a message.

Panel=true - Enable/Disable the trading panel. Set to false when Backtesting - it will reduce you a lot of time.

Mode = MultiPairMode - Choose MultiPairMode if you want to install the EA only on 1 chart and run all pairs at once. Choose SinglePairMode if you want to be using the EA on each chart individually

MaxOrdersAtTime=4 - Limit the maximum open positions from different pairs at once

HiddenStopTarget=true - If set to true it will hide your Stop Loss and your Take Profit from your broker

AutomaticCurrencyConverter=true - By default it will be set to true and it will recalculate your money management if you are not using the main EA currency USD. It is optimized to recalculate : EUR, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, GBP, NZD

comment="Professional Manager Trader" - Comment of the EA



NASDAQ_Symbol - Write in your NASDAQ symbol

RiskManagement=">>>>>>>>>> RISK MANAGEMENT<<<<<<<<<<"

PartialInvestment=false - If you would like to invest only part of your funds you will need to set this function on

PartialInvestedFunds=1000 - Type how much you are willing to invest into the EA

Use_PercentRiskPerTrade=false - If you want the Stop Loss of the the trades to be a part of your account, simply set the parameter to true

PercentRiskPerTrade_EURUSD=1 - Type in what percentage of your account you would like to risk into the EURUSD trade.

PercentRiskPerTrade_USDJPY=1 - Type in what percentage of your account you would like to risk into the USDJPY trade.

PercentRiskPerTrade_EURJPY=1 - Type in what percentage of your account you would like to risk into the EURJPY trade.

PercentRiskPerTrade_NASDAQ=1 - Type in what percentage of your account you would like to risk into the NASDAQ trade.

Fixed=false - If you want to use fixed lots set the function to true

lot_EURUSD=0.1 - Choose the desired lot sizes for the EURUSD orders

MM_EURUSD=2000 - Choose per how much of your investment the lot size will be increased for EURUSD. Example: Investment $6000, lot_EURUSD=0.1, lot_EURUSD=2000 the next trade will be opened with 0.3 lots.

lot_EURJPY=0.1 - Choose the desired lot sizes for the EURJPY orders

MM_EURJPY=2000 - Choose per how much of your investment the lot size will be increased for EURJPY. Example: Investment $6000, lot_EURJPY=0.2, lot_EURJPY=2000 the next trade will be opened with 0.6 lots.

lot_USDJPY=0.1 - Choose the desired lot sizes for the USDJPY orders

MM_USDJPY=2000 - Choose per how much of your investment the lot size will be increased for USDJPY. Example: Investment $6000, lot_EURJPY=0.05, lot_EURJPY=2000 the next trade will be opened with 0.15 lots.



lot_NASDAQ =0.3 - Choose the desired lot sizes for the NASDAQ orders

MM_NASDAQ = 1000 - Choose per how much of your investment the lot size will be increased for NASDAQ. Example: Investment $6000, lot_NASDAQ=0.3, lot_NASDAQ=1000 the next trade will be opened with 1.8 lots.

Use_PercentTakeProfit=false - If set to true, it will close all EA's position if they reach a certain percentage of profit

PercentProfit_Global = 1 - Select the desired Take Profit percantege

Use_PercentStopLoss=false - If set to true, it will close all EA's position if they reach a certain percentage of loss

PercentStopLoss_Global = 2 - Select the desired Stop Loss percantege

static input string A llowTradesForPairs=">>>>>>>>>> Allow trading activity for specific pairs<<<<<<<<<<"

Allow_EURUSD_Trade=true - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade EURUSD

Allow_EURJPY_Trade=true - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade EURJPY

Allow_USDJPY_Trade=true - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade USDJPY

Allow_NASDAQ_Trade=false - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade NASDAQ

ForbidNewPositions_ManageTheCurrentOnes=false - If you would like to change the broker and you have currently opened positions, setting this function on true, will forbid opening new positions and only managing the currently opened ones.

static input string AllowTradesForSpecificDaysOfTheWeek=">>>>>>>>>> Allow trading activity for specific days of the week<<<<<<<<<<"

AllowTrading_Monday=true - If don't you want the EA to trade on Monday, set it to false.

AllowTrading_Tuesday=true - If don't you want the EA to trade on Tuesday, set it to false

AllowTrading_Wednesday=true - If don't you want the EA to trade on Wednesday, set it to false

AllowTrading_Thursday=true - If don't you want the EA to trade on Thursday, set it to false

AllowTrading_Friday=true - If don't you want the EA to trade on Friday, set it to false

static input string Suffixes=">>>>>>>>>> Suffix settings <<<<<<<<<<";

AutomaticSuffix=true - If you want the EA to automatically find your suffix, leave it to true. However, if you would like to make a backtest in MT5 set it to false and type in CustomSuffix your unique custom suffix

CustomSuffix="" - Write in your custom suffix





Frequently Asked Questions :





- Why should I trust Professional Manager Trader ? – We are the creators and developers of Professional Manager Trader and we have invested more than 220,000.00 EUR into our trading strategy. We believe no other team of developers selling their systems here are investing more than couple of thousands in their own strategies. We are showing real results, with real trades not only back tests.





- Why are we selling Professional Manager Trader if it's working? – Rephrasing the question – Why successful mutual funds, invest funds, pension funds are still accepting new investors? It is very simple – We are benefiting from the performance of the Professional Manager Trader and on top, we are also generating additional incomes from selling our knowledges and experience build in the trading interface





- I have heard a working trading system would stop working if many traders start to using it. Is it true? – Absolutely not and the explanation is very simple – There are many electronic trading hubs/exchanges, liquidity pools and dark pools where banks, investment firms, pension and investment funds brokerage companies as well as commercials are buying and selling currencies accepting the orders: Currenex, Integral, Broadway and many others. When a retail client sends an order, his brokerage company if it ECN/STP broker receives and transmit the order for execution in one or more Liquidity pools where many banks , investment companies, mutual funds trades for them and also for their customers, so there are huge liquidity to accept the orders. That said, from the execution side it might influence with some positive/negative slippage, but that is all – the orders always will be filed and the system will keeps working





For more details about the performance of the EA or any questions don't hesitate to send us DM.





