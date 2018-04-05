BOT Dow Jones US30

Property of Vertical Capital

Edition: Gugol_Quants





About BOT_DowJones-US30: This is a bot created by math modulation to be used as a trading algorithm, which was developed in MQL. (MT5)

This Bot is for use only with US30. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1.

However, you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings.

**DM for free trial (only in TradingView)** @copyright



***All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.*** Recommendations The Recommended Timeframe you can use H1 .

you can use . The Expert can go on US30, but also in others with the appropriate settings.

but also in others with the appropriate settings. An ECN broker is always recommended (PEPPERSTONE).

broker is always recommended A low latency VPS is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

We suggest to use Pepperstone as a broker because in a comparative analysis with other brokers, it has been the broker with which our Expert Advisor has obtained the best results.







