BOT Dow Jones US30

Property of Vertical Capital
Edition: Gugol_Quants

About BOT_DowJones-US30:

This is a bot created by math modulation to be used as a trading algorithm, which was developed in MQL. (MT5)

This Bot is for use only with US30.

It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1.

However, you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings. 


**DM for free trial (only in TradingView)**

@copyright


***All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.***

                                                                                                                                                    Recommendations
  • The Recommended Timeframe you can use H1.
  • The Expert can go on US30, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended (PEPPERSTONE).
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • We suggest to use Pepperstone as a broker because in a comparative analysis with other brokers, it has been the broker with which our Expert Advisor has obtained the best results.



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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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