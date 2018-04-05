BOT Dow Jones US30
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Property of Vertical Capital
Edition: Gugol_Quants
About BOT_DowJones-US30:
This is a bot created by math modulation to be used as a trading algorithm, which was developed in MQL. (MT5)
This Bot is for use only with US30.
It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1.
However, you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings.
**DM for free trial (only in TradingView)**
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***All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.***
Recommendations
- The Recommended Timeframe you can use H1.
- The Expert can go on US30, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
- An ECN broker is always recommended (PEPPERSTONE).
- A low latency VPS is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
- We suggest to use Pepperstone as a broker because in a comparative analysis with other brokers, it has been the broker with which our Expert Advisor has obtained the best results.