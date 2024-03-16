Ranger EA MT4

Ranger EA is the advanced grid system which already works on demo accounts for months.

Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.

Link to the Signals live results

Link to the MT5 version

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, CADJPY, CHFJPY, CADCHF : Recommended timeframe: H1

Supported currency pairs: GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD : Recommended timeframe: M30

Use recommended pairs only. There are two different set files for H1 and M30, contact me to send you

Requirements

The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker



The EA should run on a VPS continuously

With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

MM & Risk settings



Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids



grids. It does not affect the already open grids Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter.



- select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter. Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.



- fixed trading lot for the initial trade. Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot

- balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread



- maximal allowed spread Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage

Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time

Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open position

- if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open position Close Orders in Profit in %

Close Orders in Profit in pips

Grid settings



Grid Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades



Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility



2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade



- multiplier for the 2nd trade 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades



- multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades



Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades

Others



Trade Controller, lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple currency pairs using a number of parameters and settings

ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel You control all the main settings using a graphic panel. You can close, minimize, and move the panel freely across the chart. Settings can be adjusted inside the panel with just a few mouse clicks. You can apply mass breakeven and trailing stop mechanism to secure your profit. Hidden trailing stop-loss by account equity. You can set it to trigger by timer (including recurring). You can choose whether to count swaps and commission when calculating profit/loss. The panel displays the current instrument's spread. Two snapshots (free margin and equity) are available for advanced trigger conditions. You can filter trades by magic numbers, instrument, and order commentaries. You can combine as many conditions and filters as you like. The panel can inform you about its actions via email and mobile push-notifications. The panel automatically saves and loads its settings on timeframe change or platform restart, preserving your configuration efforts. The panel scales properly on high-DPI screens (4K, for example). You are free to browse and modify its open-source code. Calculation inputs and results are displayed in a graphical panel. The panel can be moved freely across the chart. You can easily close or minimize it. All calculation parameters can be adjusted inside the panel in one or two mouse clicks. Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit lines can be dragged directly on the chart. You can choose to set stop-loss and take-profit as distance in points. Alternatively, you can set them as multiples of ATR (Average True Range). If a take-profit is given, the calculator shows the potential reward level and the risk-to-reward ratio. Supports pending and instant orders (easy switching). You can even calculate risk based on a given position size. You can see current and potential risk and reward profile. Information about required margin is available in a separate tab. The expert advisor can show the maximum position size based on available margin. You can enter a custom leverage to calculate position margin based on it. Detailed swaps (rollover interest) information is available in a separate tab. Optional display of the point value for the calculated position size. The EA automatically saves and loads its inputs on timeframe change or platform restart, preserving your configuration efforts. Custom profiles restore panel's location, status, and settings. Does not require any DLL imports. Allows opening positions based on the calculations. The calculated position can be divided into several trades with different take-profit levels.





