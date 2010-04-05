Haifix
- Experts
- Michael Rudolf Gruenauer
- Versione: 1.16
- Attivazioni: 7
Haifix is a breakout strategy on all forex currency pairs, indices and metals.
ONLY USE THE AMOUNT YOU CAN LOSE
Haifix is a limited edition. Maximum specific number of copies to be sold: 12. Sold so far: 0 FROM 12. It will be sold
from May 19, 2023 and only for a few weeks.Sales start price - 100 USD and final price - 12,500 USD Very soon the price
will increase, get your copy now because after that there will be no discount.
The strategy works in the backtest. SL/TP, pending orders are hidden from the broker
Daily trade is visualized in the chart with a red or green dot
You can contact me via direct message for more information.
Please refer to the discussions for set files
Description: Magic Number: to be assigned separately for each chart Index
trading: true/false for forex to false, for gold and indices to true
Trade on true, otherwise the EA can also be used as a virtual strategy
Time setting of the range
OCO: two pending orders are placed, as soon as one order is triggered, the other one is automatically deleted
