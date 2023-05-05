Smart Line by Fahmi Eshaq

Very simple, yet powerful, indicator that helps you get notified every time a candle touches your trend line, horizontal line, and/or your rectangular. Powerful indicator yet very simple to use! All you need to do is draw your MT5 trend lines, horizontal lines, and/or rectangles and SmartLine takes care of notifying you the moment the current price touches one of your key levels! No brainer

If you like the indicator, please leave a review and share the tool with your peers.

WARNING: Please use this program responsibly. This indicator will make your MT5 slow if you overload your chart with too many trendlines, horizontal lines, and rectangulars. If you have too many drawings, please remove the indicator so it doesn't impact the performance of your MT5

How to use the indicator? Its very simple check it out https://youtu.be/VMp2TxiXJnk

The sourcecode is in here https://github.com/fahmieshaq/SmartLine





DISCLAIMER: PLEASE USE IT WISELY. DO NOT OVER USE TRENDLINES. IF YOU PUT TOO MANY LINES, THE APPLLICATION MIGHT RUN SLOWER.

