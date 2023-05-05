Smart Line by Fahmi Eshaq

3.5

Very simple, yet powerful, indicator that helps you get notified every time a candle touches your trend line, horizontal line, and/or your rectangular. Powerful indicator yet very simple to use! All you need to do is draw your MT5 trend lines, horizontal lines, and/or rectangles and SmartLine takes care of notifying you the moment the current price touches one of your key levels! No brainer

If you like the indicator, please leave a review and share the tool with your peers.

WARNING: Please use this program responsibly. This indicator will make your MT5 slow if you overload your chart with too many trendlines, horizontal lines, and rectangulars. If you have too many drawings, please remove the indicator so it doesn't impact the performance of your MT5

How to use the indicator? Its very simple check it out https://youtu.be/VMp2TxiXJnk

The sourcecode is in here https://github.com/fahmieshaq/SmartLine


DISCLAIMER: PLEASE USE IT WISELY. DO NOT OVER USE TRENDLINES. IF YOU PUT TOO MANY LINES, THE APPLLICATION MIGHT RUN SLOWER.

Reviews 2
Panducorno
325
Panducorno 2023.11.20 13:51 
 

I dont have test this because a lot of indicator have already the alert, but i will say this is good idea for get alert of your level of interest, great job

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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09013822585 2025.02.17 14:14 
 

it's really useful but very slow , actually i asked chat gpt about it and it said the wrong parameter in " for " circule made it slow so i asked it to improve it . and now it doesn't work at all :) ,on the original version when the price crosses the trend line , it completely stops , what should i do?

Panducorno
325
Panducorno 2023.11.20 13:51 
 

I dont have test this because a lot of indicator have already the alert, but i will say this is good idea for get alert of your level of interest, great job

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