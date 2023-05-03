Real xRSI

5

Looking for a powerful indicator to take your trading to the next level? Look no further than our unique RSI-based indicator, which combines the best of Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average, and Heiken-Ashi indicators in MQL5.

Our indicator offers real-time data without any lag, allowing you to make informed trading decisions with confidence. It's perfect for traders of all levels, from beginners to experts.

With customizable settings and parameters, you can easily adjust the indicator to your trading style and preferences. Whether you're a day trader or long-term investor, our RSI-based indicator can help you identify trend reversals and maximize your profits.

Our team of skilled developers has worked tirelessly to create an indicator that offers unparalleled accuracy and performance. By combining RSI, Moving Average, and Heiken-Ashi indicators, we've created a true powerhouse for traders looking to stay ahead of the game.

Its powerful combination of RSI, Moving Average, and Heiken-Ashi indicators, you won't want to trade without it.

100% NON-Repaint
100% NON-Lag


Reviews 1
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.28 18:09 
 

Ein erstaunlich, sehr genauer Indikator. Die Handelsentscheidungen fallen mir leichter, hier gibt es kein wenn und aber, der Indikator zeigt mir genau an wo die Reise hingeht. Danke für diesen Indikator, Zuverlässigkeit und Nutzerfreundlichkeit nicht 5 Sterne sondern10!!

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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.28 18:09 
 

Ein erstaunlich, sehr genauer Indikator. Die Handelsentscheidungen fallen mir leichter, hier gibt es kein wenn und aber, der Indikator zeigt mir genau an wo die Reise hingeht. Danke für diesen Indikator, Zuverlässigkeit und Nutzerfreundlichkeit nicht 5 Sterne sondern10!!

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