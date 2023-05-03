Looking for a powerful indicator to take your trading to the next level? Look no further than our unique RSI-based indicator, which combines the best of Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average, and Heiken-Ashi indicators in MQL5.

Our indicator offers real-time data without any lag, allowing you to make informed trading decisions with confidence. It's perfect for traders of all levels, from beginners to experts.

With customizable settings and parameters, you can easily adjust the indicator to your trading style and preferences. Whether you're a day trader or long-term investor, our RSI-based indicator can help you identify trend reversals and maximize your profits.

Our team of skilled developers has worked tirelessly to create an indicator that offers unparalleled accuracy and performance. By combining RSI, Moving Average, and Heiken-Ashi indicators, we've created a true powerhouse for traders looking to stay ahead of the game.

Its powerful combination of RSI, Moving Average, and Heiken-Ashi indicators, you won't want to trade without it.

100% NON-Repaint

100% NON-Lag



