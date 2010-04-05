Trend AI Hedge Daily Succsen
- Experts
- Tran Quoc Trung
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
This EA buys when at new low in a down trend occurs with oversold rsi.
inputs for trending range and quality including look back how many bars involved.
sells at new high and same as buy.
- Past candle count , look back period for trend conditions.
- past pips , pip look back range minimum range.
- trend quality 1-10 , 1 being loose trend / 10 quality trend.
- stop are placed in pips targets are a percent of stops.
- 100 being a 1:1 risk reward ratio . 200 1:2 ect
- lots set at 0.01 , variable.
- rsi period set at 14, variable and oversold and overbought levels set at 40/60 variable.
- preset parameters may not be profitable , lots of inputs for optimization.
- ignore input 17 takeprofitinpips set at 5pips