Trend AI Hedge Daily Succsen

This EA buys when at new low in a down trend occurs with oversold rsi.

inputs for trending range and quality including look back how many bars involved.

sells at new high and same as buy.

Past candle count , look back period for trend conditions.

past pips , pip look back range minimum range.

trend quality 1-10 , 1 being loose trend / 10 quality trend.

stop are placed in pips targets are a percent of stops.

100 being a 1:1 risk reward ratio . 200 1:2 ect

lots set at 0.01 , variable.

rsi period set at 14, variable and oversold and overbought levels set at 40/60 variable.

preset parameters may not be profitable , lots of inputs for optimization.

ignore input 17 takeprofitinpips set at 5pips



