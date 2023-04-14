Gold Scalp 1m

You can use an expert advisor or a trading tool called a "forex robot" to carry out trades in your absence.

These tools enable you to make trades while you're working, asleep, or doing other things. Like other artificial intelligence platforms, they have some benefits and issues that you should be aware of.





If you're prone to trade when your emotions get the better of you, an EA removes that factor from your trading. If you use an EA, your fears and drive for more profit won't affect your choices when responding to trading signals; the EA will carry out trades based on your input. It has no fear of loss or profit-making mentality; it only makes the trades for you.

If forex trading is your main source of income, using an EA can reduce stress levels, because it takes away the mental strain of trading. You can set your trades for the day and move on to other tasks or efforts.





Minimum deposit: $5000





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