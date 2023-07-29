Gold Master for XM

This EA will help you to trade automatically Gold or XAU/USD.

Click here for signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1854961

Minimum deposit: $5,000

Timeframe: M1

Tested broker: XM Global

Please try backtest this EA first before you buy it.

Backtest 1 January 2022 - 1 January 2023 growth the account from $5,000 to $17,000.

Backtest 1 January 2021 - 1 January 2023 growth the account form $5,000 to $29,000.

For more information about this EA you can contact me at syamirc91@gmail.com.

"DISCLAIMER : If you trade with EA, you are doing so at your own discretion. Forex is a risky business. You may lose a substantial amount of money by taking the risk of live trading. The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses."


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