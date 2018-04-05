IB Predator

Inside Bar Index Predator MT5 Expert Advisor

Harness the Power of Inside Bars with Automated Precision

Introducing the Inside Bar Index Predator, a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on high-probability trading setups. This automated trading solution meticulously scans the market for inside bar patterns, strategically placing buy and sell stop orders to maximize profit potential.

Key Features:

Advanced Inside Bar Detection: Accurately identifies inside bar formations on your chosen chart.

Automated Order Placement: Efficiently sets buy and sell stop orders based on detected inside bars.

Order Management: Intelligent order management system cancels the opposite pending order once one is activated.

Profit Protection: Built-in trailing stop loss feature to secure profits as the market moves in your favor.

Risk Management: All ordes have stoploss. Prevents order placement during market closures to safeguard your capital.

All ordes have stoploss. Prevents order placement during market closures to safeguard your capital. End-of-Day Cleanup: Automatically deletes all pending orders at the end of each trading session.

Experience the Benefits:

Hands-Off Trading: Automate your inside bar trading strategy for maximum efficiency.

Improved Win Rate: Benefit from the high probability nature of inside bar patterns.

Optimized Profit Potential: Let the trailing stop loss maximize your gains.

Enhanced Risk Management: Stop Loss placed at a level where setup breaks.

Take control of your trading with the Inside Bar Index Predator EA. Start generating consistent profits today!

*Strategy works best on indices on timeframes higher than 1H .

Parameters:

Traded Symbol Name - Either enter the symbol name or just hook to the symbol chart

Magic Number - Expert Uniqe Number

Displacement - Distance in index points from the detected inside bar high/low to place entry orders

Trading Period - Timeframe

StopLoss - Distance from high/low of the bar preceeding the inside bar

When To Trail - Distance from entry to start trailing

Trail By - Distance from market

**When To Trail and Trail By default settings are optimized for DAX40 index.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.