IB Predator

Inside Bar Index Predator MT5 Expert Advisor

Harness the Power of Inside Bars with Automated Precision

Introducing the Inside Bar Index Predator, a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on high-probability trading setups. This automated trading solution meticulously scans the market for inside bar patterns, strategically placing buy and sell stop orders to maximize profit potential.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Inside Bar Detection: Accurately identifies inside bar formations on your chosen chart.
  • Automated Order Placement: Efficiently sets buy and sell stop orders based on detected inside bars.
  • Order Management: Intelligent order management system cancels the opposite pending order once one is activated.
  • Profit Protection: Built-in trailing stop loss feature to secure profits as the market moves in your favor.
  • Risk Management: All ordes have stoploss. Prevents order placement during market closures to safeguard your capital.
  • End-of-Day Cleanup: Automatically deletes all pending orders at the end of each trading session.

Experience the Benefits:

  • Hands-Off Trading: Automate your inside bar trading strategy for maximum efficiency.
  • Improved Win Rate: Benefit from the high probability nature of inside bar patterns.
  • Optimized Profit Potential: Let the trailing stop loss maximize your gains.
  • Enhanced Risk Management: Stop Loss placed at a level where setup breaks.

Take control of your trading with the Inside Bar Index Predator EA. Start generating consistent profits today!

*Strategy works best on indices on timeframes higher than 1H.

Parameters:

Traded Symbol Name - Either enter the symbol name or just hook to the symbol chart

Magic Number - Expert Uniqe Number

Displacement - Distance in index points from the detected inside bar high/low to place entry orders

Trading Period - Timeframe

StopLoss - Distance from high/low of the bar preceeding the inside bar

When To Trail - Distance from entry to start trailing

Trail By - Distance from market

**When To Trail and Trail By default settings are optimized for DAX40 index. 

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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