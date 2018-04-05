IB Predator
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Inside Bar Index Predator MT5 Expert Advisor
Harness the Power of Inside Bars with Automated Precision
Introducing the Inside Bar Index Predator, a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on high-probability trading setups. This automated trading solution meticulously scans the market for inside bar patterns, strategically placing buy and sell stop orders to maximize profit potential.
Key Features:
- Advanced Inside Bar Detection: Accurately identifies inside bar formations on your chosen chart.
- Automated Order Placement: Efficiently sets buy and sell stop orders based on detected inside bars.
- Order Management: Intelligent order management system cancels the opposite pending order once one is activated.
- Profit Protection: Built-in trailing stop loss feature to secure profits as the market moves in your favor.
- Risk Management: All ordes have stoploss. Prevents order placement during market closures to safeguard your capital.
- End-of-Day Cleanup: Automatically deletes all pending orders at the end of each trading session.
Experience the Benefits:
- Hands-Off Trading: Automate your inside bar trading strategy for maximum efficiency.
- Improved Win Rate: Benefit from the high probability nature of inside bar patterns.
- Optimized Profit Potential: Let the trailing stop loss maximize your gains.
- Enhanced Risk Management: Stop Loss placed at a level where setup breaks.
Take control of your trading with the Inside Bar Index Predator EA. Start generating consistent profits today!
*Strategy works best on indices on timeframes higher than 1H.
Parameters:
Traded Symbol Name - Either enter the symbol name or just hook to the symbol chart
Magic Number - Expert Uniqe Number
Displacement - Distance in index points from the detected inside bar high/low to place entry orders
Trading Period - Timeframe
StopLoss - Distance from high/low of the bar preceeding the inside bar
When To Trail - Distance from entry to start trailing
Trail By - Distance from market
**When To Trail and Trail By default settings are optimized for DAX40 index.
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.