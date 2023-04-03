The Turtle EA is a fully automated robot that uses a very efficient strategy and good money management.

These are the suggested Settings:

EA for trading long term, Best Results Starting from 2023

Lot Amount suggested use the Dynamic Position Size and Risk % per trade.

Trade XAUUSD, USDCHF on 5m, settings for XAUUSD are the standards of the program, for USDCHF are the comments near the inputs

The screenshots are based on a backtest using Real Tick data on a 1000$ account on a 3 months backtest data, using a Risk of 20.

Signals https://t.me/+bYq8VwH9oGlmZTFk

SETTINGS:

USDCHF 5 min:

RSI (14,20,80), BB (5,3,3), SL (1000), TP (1500), Trailing Stop in Points (249), ATR Multiplier (0, Disabled)

XAUUSD 5 min:

RSI (14,20,80), BB (5,3,3), SL (500), TP (1500), Trailing Stop in Points (249), ATR Multiplier (2)

GBPUSD 5 min:

RSI (18,30,80), BB (5,3,3), SL (500), TP (1500), Trailing Stop in Points (160), ATR Period (10), ATR Multiplier (20)

EURUSD 5 min:

RSI (8,30,80), BB (5,3,3), SL (500), TP (1500), Trailing Stop in Points (150), ATR Period (3), ATR Multiplier (15)





BACKTESTED USING REAL TICKS DATA