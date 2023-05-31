Lucky Beauty mt4 is an Expert Advisor that will pleasantly surprise you. The work of the adviser is fully automated and does not require human intervention. Download the free demo version and try to test the Expert Advisor on historical data and see for yourself how effective it is.

The Lucky Beauty mt4 Expert Advisor analyzes the market over the past period and determines the mathematical expectation of possible entry points to the market, based on the algorithm embedded in the Expert Advisor by our company's specialists. After opening a trading order, the adviser monitors the state of the market and closes the order only if the transaction is profitable. The technical analysis of the market, which the adviser uses, allows him to make profitable trades.

The work of the adviser is not affected by world news. The EA does not generate errors during operation and it has no intentional restrictions on its operation.

By turning on the advisor, you choose the level of risk - medium, high and very high. As risk increases, so does profit. By downloading the free demo version, you will be able to test all levels of risk yourself.

ATTENTION - the minimum deposit for the adviser is $100.

Recommendations for using the Lucky Beauty mt4 advisor:

- use the EUR/USD pair;

- use hour interval H1.

The test results and the graph, when testing on historical data and at different risk levels, are shown in the screenshots.