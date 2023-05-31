Lucky Beauty mt4

Lucky Beauty mt4 is an Expert Advisor that will pleasantly surprise you. The work of the adviser is fully automated and does not require human intervention. Download the free demo version and try to test the Expert Advisor on historical data and see for yourself how effective it is.
The Lucky Beauty mt4 Expert Advisor analyzes the market over the past period and determines the mathematical expectation of possible entry points to the market, based on the algorithm embedded in the Expert Advisor by our company's specialists. After opening a trading order, the adviser monitors the state of the market and closes the order only if the transaction is profitable. The technical analysis of the market, which the adviser uses, allows him to make profitable trades.
The work of the adviser is not affected by world news. The EA does not generate errors during operation and it has no intentional restrictions on its operation.
By turning on the advisor, you choose the level of risk - medium, high and very high. As risk increases, so does profit. By downloading the free demo version, you will be able to test all levels of risk yourself.
ATTENTION - the minimum deposit for the adviser is $100.
Recommendations for using the Lucky Beauty mt4 advisor:
- use the EUR/USD pair;
- use hour interval H1.
The test results and the graph, when testing on historical data and at different risk levels, are shown in the screenshots.
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Time Life
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Time Life is an easy-to-use expert that is recommended to be used for a short period of time - from one to three months. It works on the principle of trend detection, in a narrow price range, based on historical data and price averaging. The use of a narrow corridor in which transactions can be opened excludes the possibility of opening transactions at the maximum and minimum values ​​of market prices, and therefore reduces the possibility of drawdown. ATTENTION - the minimum deposit for the adv
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