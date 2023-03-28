Volume plus average level and signal

This is a volume indicator with the addition of a threshold level that can be set to a fixed value chosen personally or obtained from the average of the volume values themselves.
The type of averaging method can be selected in the input parameters.

The input parameters are easy to interpret but let's examine them:

1 - Volume type
Here you can select the type of volume you want to see represented and there are 2 choices, either TICK volume or REAL volume.
Keep in mind that for forex, for example, the real volume will have no stored value and therefore the TICK volume must be selected.

2 - Line type volume
Here we can select what type of threshold/line we want to have and the choices can be 2, either a value calculated on the average of the volumes or a threshold set to a fixed value that can be set in another parameter (see point 5).

3 - Volume line averaging value
This value will be the one with which the average of the volumes will be calculated.

4 - Volume line averaging method
Here we can select the method by which the average of the volumes will be calculated (simple, exponential, linear weighted, smoothed)

5 - Volume line fixed custom value
Here we can enter the fixed threshold level (see point 2 above).
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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