Golden Hartley MT4

EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned to the UTC+2 time zone. Since it uses pending orders, it is suitable for all time zones. The strategy makes an average of 40 trades per year and is suitable in combination with other strategies in the trading portfolio, see my other products. To set the correct risk management and calculate the size of the position, the strategy uses Stoploss with a size of 1140 pips.



Features

-each deal is protected  by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
-both  fixed lot and  free margin percentage are used
-no martingale , no grid , no skalp
-user-frendly settings
-all settings optimized
-longterm strategy
-good risk reward ratio 1:2,58

Settings 

CustomComment= Golden HARTLEY    - custom coment in history
MagicNumber                                    - strategy identification number
mmLots                                            - money management , the size of the open position in lots
ExitOnFriday                                     - closing the position on Friday enable or disable 
FridayExitTime                                  - closing time
LimitTimeRange                                - time of pending trade orders
SignalTimeRangeFrom                       - time in range from
SignalTimeRangeTo                           - time in range to
UseSQTickSize                                  - enable or disable custom tick size 
MainChartTickSizeSQ                        - tick size value
Produits recommandés
Quantum Matrix MT4
Bachir Chermiti
Experts
EA Overview: The Quantum Matrix MT4 The Quantum Matrix MT4 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed with multiple risk management, trend filtering, and position scaling strategies. It combines smart lot sizing techniques, trend indicators, and basket-based profit management to maximize profitability while maintaining tight control over drawdowns and trading behavior. IMPORTANT! :  After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aureus Mind EA
Adria Diaz Hernandez
Experts
Aureus Mind EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precision execution on M5 timeframes. Built around volume confirmation, dynamic market filtering and a custom trailing stop engine, it delivers intelligent trade entries and manages them with surgical accuracy. Ideal for traders seeking high-quality trade signals and robust internal risk controls — without relying on unreliable martingale or grid strategies. Aureus Mind EA uses no dangerous money management techniques. Every positio
PipJet
Mohamed Marwen Tabassi
Experts
PipJet MT4 EA    is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  Requirements Optimized to work with GBPUSD  Timeframe M1. Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10. Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Com
Skillfully run away
Haimin Li
Experts
Skillfully run awayEA is a similar to Martin's EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is far lower than Martin, built in risk control, so that you are not as open as pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data retest, repeated modification of the strategy, so far, I have just released, in line with the responsibility of investors and users Prudence is prudent. On the parameters If you want to hang this EA on different varieties, be sure to set the parameters "bm" and "sm" without interfe
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
SPD Envelopes Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
Carry Hedge Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
X3 Trade
Mahmoud Bin Maryam
Experts
X3 Trade est un Expert Advisor facile à utiliser qui fonctionne automatiquement sur toutes les paires de devises. Il vous suffit de choisir la taille du lot et l'horizon temporel pour le trading. Cet EA utilise des algorithmes complexes ainsi que des indicateurs de marché et les mouvements historiques des prix pour éviter d'ouvrir des transactions aléatoires.  X3 Trade se distingue par sa rapidité de réponse et sa flexibilité dans le trading. Il a été conçu pour gérer les fluctuations du marché,
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Arnolds Robot
Elmer Arro
Experts
ARNOLD´S ROBOT I offer an EA that includes three trading robots: standard [S], grid [G], binary [B]. I haven't developed the latter, binary, because I haven't found a broker, who would have responded to my understanding of binary trading. The robot is intended for use on the MT4 platform. The trading robot uses a news indicator, which makes trading safer. The robot stops before the news and the pause continues even after the news, when the pause time is full, the robot resumes trading. You must
KiniTrade
I Putu Gede Waisnawa Pratama Putra
Experts
K-Bot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. K-bot is based on KiniTrade MT4  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.  Parameters : K-Bot adv Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders. Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money Management Settings Lots: num
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Foxy AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Bonjour traders, j'ai conçu Foxy AI avec rigueur et résultats réels, impeccable pour sa sagesse et son intelligence, outil basé sur plusieurs de mes stratégies précédentes, en l'adaptant au marché Forex, il est donc adapté à l'intelligence artificielle de l'apprentissage automatique, c'est-à-dire , l'IA lira les paramètres puis les consultera pour ma stratégie, puis elle apprendra pour que les entrées soient de meilleure qualité, elle dispose également d'un nœud où vous pourrez récupérer des po
Japanese Trend EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3. Trading statistics (2021-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $300-1,000 Currency Pair USD/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 49.78% Re
Chefs Arbitrage
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Experts
Chefs Arbitrage is the Professional EA that uses Bollinger band RSI and stochastic to determine price Action. I have implemented a lot of features and systems in this EA in order to improve its overall performance. MACD as optional filter to boost the  3 additional trading strategies in the Chefs Arbitrage which increase the total profit. The EA has optional features like Advanced Time Management system, Notification System, Friday Exit System, Advanced News Filter and i have added additional p
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Aero Trailed EA
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit. Settings ________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____ MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter MA 1 Pe
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
GBP Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price $ 499] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Smooth Lift MT4
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Experts
Seven copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 149 USD Smooth Lift is an indicator-based trading system that includes 7 indicators, including trend indicators, volume indicators and indicators of possible price movement strength. They are used to confirm the analysis of the main Smooth Lift trading system. The trading is performed on 24/5. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best trading performance is on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDC
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Amazing Indicators EA
Susan Wanjiru
3 (3)
Experts
The Amazing Indicator EA uses four proprietor indicators(two are visible).Three indicators determine the entry and the fourth (bands) determine bot the entry and exit. The bands are our invention and are different from bollinger bands and envelopes. They constrain the daily price range with a fair level of predictability. The bottom indicator is a simplified entry indicator that is both simple and extremely important which is the reason we have called this ea the amazing indicator EA. the indica
Golden SinTiang MT4
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are
EA Voltz
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Voltz Gold EA Voltz was designed based on recommendations from the lovely EA Calmed customers. EA Voltz features 2 Strategies with 3 optional enhancements in addition EA Voltz has an option to avoid Support and Resistance Zones; We have tried to test it on Gold and BTC but nothing is guaranteed, please do your own tests and assess your risk before going live. EA VOLTZ MAIN PARAMETERS SESSION TIMER Settings (1.5 = 1:50):   Enables the ability to set Session timing for the  EA Voltz. EA Tr
Euro Invester EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is developed based on an RSI indicator that can trade on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD. However, it is designed to trade on H4 only. The martingale is used as the strategy, but the fixed lot size also works. In addition, when the fix lot function is ignored, the lot size will be calculated automatically (Lot ratio = 10,000 is recomment). The Risk Ratio (SL:TP) is 1:1.2. --> This is the eighth wonder of the world. (compound interest), so it is worth the investment.  Trading statistics Lis
Voodoo magic
Simone Anzalone
Experts
This expert is based on following the trend of a pair. the algorithm is completely automatic and manages the volumes independently . it is possible to change the level of risk in order to open positions with lower volumes. The Voodoo Magic expert works only on the days and times when the market is calmer and away from the opening and closing of the stock exchanges Great for those starting with a very low capital. recommended: time-frame : 15M pair : GBPJPY initial deposit : 250 USD Long Only
ORB Williams FPO
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno
Experts
Le robot de trading ORB-Williams FPO est le résultat de la combinaison de différentes stratégies d'Open Range Breakout (ORB) dont celle de Toby Crabel, ainsi que d'indicateurs de tendance supplémentaires pour un meilleur signal d'entrée, avec la stratégie de sortie d'ouverture rentable (FPO) de Larry Williams. Vous pouvez voir le résultat de mon vrai trading automatisé sur les signaux : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1481106?source=Site +Signals+Favorites L'Opening Range Breakout (ORB) est u
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way est un logiciel de trading automatisé compatible avec la plateforme MT4. Il adopte une stratégie hybride complète : grâce à la collaboration synergie de multiples sous-stratégies, il capture précisément les opportunités d'achat (long) et de vente (short) sur le marché de l'or (XAUUSD), vous aidant à saisir les moments de trading opportuns dans diverses conjonctures marchandes. Basé sur une logique de trading éprouvée, il vous permet d'effectuer des opérations professionnelles et
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Plus de l'auteur
Golden Clunes MT4
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden CLUNES is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and the M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using the Highest-Lowest, Bollinger Bands indicators and parameters based on the market environment. It uses a fixed SL, PT and an activation trailing stop. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Bektest was made on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20022. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are alrea
Golden SinTiang MT4
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are
Golden Clunes MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden CLUNES is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and  M30 time frame.  EA creates pending stop trade orders using the Highest-Lowest, Bollinger Bands indicators and parameters based on the market environment. It uses  fixed SL, PT and  activation trailing stop. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was made on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20022. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optim
Golden Hartley MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any paramete
Golden SinTiang MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis