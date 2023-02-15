HolyGrail All in One MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yasir Zaidi
- Sürüm: 1.21
- Güncellendi: 20 Mart 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
:::::::::::::: PLEASE USE STANDARD ACCOUNTS.. ACCOUNTS WITH COMMISSIONS (Raw/ECN) are not suitable :::::::::::::::::::
If you plan on using ICMARKETS (broker I use), you can ask partners@icmarkets.com to link your account to partner ID 71312 to receive discount on spreads..
IDEAL SETTINGS:
0. TRADING SYSTEM APPLIED: (IMPORTANT): YOU HAVE to tell the system which trading Style to APPLY.. FOREX, BITCOIN or US_Indices... That tells the system which strategy to apply... incorrect application will give unintended results
1. PAIRS TO TRADE: It is a scalping strategy so pair needs 2 things... 1) Tight Spread 2) Ability to set SL close to the price (within 1 pip (10 points)...
STRONGLY RECOMMENDED: Other pairs, please backtest throughly before applying
FOREX: USDJPY, EURUSD and GBPUSD
Indices: Dow Jones, NASDAQ
BITCOIN (not suitable for other coins)
2. RISK PERCENT (Risk taken on every trade as % of capital):
RECOMMENDED SETTING: 3.0 - 5.0 (Don't get too greedy... backtest for higher settings to see if you are comfortable... THERE IS NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... but 4 TRADES CONSECUTIVE IN LOSS = 16-20%... which CAN HAPPEN.... so RECOMMENDED NOT TO USE MORE THAN 5.0
Please consider how many pairs you are applying the system to... If applying to ALL recommended pairs (that is 6 pairs/Indices/coin in total).. Using a high risk% will get amplified even more as the number of application grows..
PLEASE take care of your capital with proper risk management
3. TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M15 or M30... but can be used on M5 / M10 / H1.. BACKTEST using faster time frames before applying... H1 or M30 have been tested throughly and work brilliantly... WHY REINVENT THE WHEEL!!!
4. Start and End Hours: Have added feature to define start and end of session (to give flexibility to trade only certain part of the day OR to avoid big spreads at close or start of day OR to avoid low liquidity Asian session) etc
Recommended:
Forex: 0600GMT-2000GMT (check your broker server time to see if is GMT+1 or +2 etc.. and make adjustment accordingly.. Avoid ASIAN session.. is normally with low liquidity and higher spreads
Indices: NY session.. start 1 or 2 hour before NY Open.. and stop 2 hours before end of day (Asian/London session is not liquid for US indices)
Bitcoin: avoid end of day high spreads.. so maybe same as Forex trading period (if you want to trade asian session as well, do in demo first to see)
Please input correctly!! I have built validations to avoid incorrect entry... but One can never underestimate the chances of INCORRECT SELECTIONS... so please do carefully input.
I will be publishing my monitoring signal from Mar 1st.. I will be using the below settings
Forex: 4%, 15M chart, 0800GMT-2000GMT (not trading Asian session).. maybe just for USDJPY may apply asian session as well
Indices: 3% 15M chart, 1200GMT-2000GMT (only just before NY session starts to end of NY session)
Bitcoin: 2%, 15M chart, 0800GMT-2000GMT (avoiding asian session).. may give it a try later to trade during asian session as well
First, on the Overview the vendor said this bot work on every pair and he later changed to only EURUSD, GPBUSD and USDJPY so I had a few big losses on real and demo account. He even used other pairs in his small real trading account with no good result. I recommend testing it on a demo account and not to set 5% risk as he said because huge stop losses (they will do happen) will eat all your tiny profits. This bot needs to be improved as it is nowhere close to Holy Grail
You cannot use the big word "Holy Grail" to lure/impress innocent customers unless your live result lasts at least 1 year with phenomenal result which you don't have any. Your backtest quality is only 98% which means nothing in live trading.
Update : Terrible bot with huge losses and tiny profits.