HolyGrail All in One MT4

3. TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M15 or M30 ... but can be used on M5 / M10 / H1.. BACKTEST using faster time frames before applying... H1 or M30 have been tested throughly and work brilliantly... WHY REINVENT THE WHEEL!!!

4. Start and End Hours: Have added feature to define start and end of session (to give flexibility to trade only certain part of the day OR to avoid big spreads at close or start of day OR to avoid low liquidity Asian session) etc

Recommended:

Forex: 0600GMT-2000GMT (check your broker server time to see if is GMT+1 or +2 etc.. and make adjustment accordingly.. Avoid ASIAN session.. is normally with low liquidity and higher spreads

Indices: NY session.. start 1 or 2 hour before NY Open.. and stop 2 hours before end of day (Asian/London session is not liquid for US indices)

Bitcoin: avoid end of day high spreads.. so maybe same as Forex trading period (if you want to trade asian session as well, do in demo first to see)